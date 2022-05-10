The Dubuque Area USBC will induct three bowlers during its annual Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony tonight at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
LaVonne Wilgenbusch will be honored for meritorious service, Randy Weber for superior performance and Tom Ehlinger for a combination of performance and meritorious service.
Wilgenbusch is a longtime member of the local association, and, for many of those years she served as secretary/treasurer for several leagues. She worked diligently to keep the teams and leagues full.
A great liaison with bowling center management, Wilgenbusch served as a director on the Dubuqueland Women’s Bowling Association from 2004-2013. As chairperson of the memorial committee, she took the responsibility of contacting family members of deceased bowlers and inviting them to a special service at the annual meeting, and she helped to plan and organize the event to ensure it was memorable.
Wilgenbusch was an accomplished bowler in her younger years and is a member of the Dubuqueland 600 Club.
Weber started bowling as a youth and later worked at the now-defunct Riverside Bowl in Dubuque’s Point Area. He has rolled more than 10 series of 800 or better and 20 perfect games, with a career high series of 868.
Weber won several tournament titles, including city, state, regional and nationals. In 1990, he tied for the city singles title with Mike Fagan, tied Kurt Schmidt for the Martin Unmacht high game award with a 278 and won the Hank Rieder high series award with a 745.
Weber is a past proprietor of Horizon Lanes and was involved and has supported Junior leagues and high school bowling in Bellevue, Iowa.
Ehlinger rolled several 300 games and 800 series during his distinguished career and posted a high average of 222 during the 2009-10 season. He placed high in many tournaments, including a championship in the John Deere Tournament, a city team title in 1989 and singles in 2012, and at the Iowa Seniors tournament in 2005.
Ehlinger served on the Dubuque Bowling Association board from 2005-14 and is a past president. He has volunteered many hours working city and state tournaments and was active in promoting bowling and helping new bowlers to learn the rules of bowling and improve their game.
Ehlinger spent many hours helping the Dubuqueland WBA association manager in preparation for the annual meeting.