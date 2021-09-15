Former Dubuque Wahlert volleyball standout Kari Hamel earned a spot in the University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame earlier this month.
Hamel, played for the Hawkeyes from 1985-89, and led Iowa to its first ever NCAA championships appearance in 1989. She was named to the Big Ten Conference 1980s All-Decade Team in 1992.
Hamel was a first-team all-Big Ten honoree in 1988 and 1989 and earned all-conference honorable mention in 1987. She graduated as the school’s all-time leader in blocks and kills, and her 37 kills against Indiana in 1988 tied the single-match school record.
She ranks second all-time with 477 blocks and third all-time with 1,676 kills. She ranks in the all-time top 10 in career services aces and digs.
Iowa’s 32nd Hall of Fame class also included Dan Bachman (gymnastics, 1982-86), Kristi Hanks (softball, 1999-2002), Frank “Kinney” Holbrook (football, 1895-97), Kristen Holmes (field hockey, 1992-96), Roy Marble (basketball, 1986-89), Fred Mims (administration), Diane Nukuri (track, cross country, 2006-08), Brad Penrith (wrestling, 1984-88) and Ed Podolak (football, 1966-68). They were honored Sept. 3, the evening before the football season opener against Indiana at Kinnick Stadium.
Carter named MVP of K-State tourney — Kansas State sophomore Aliyah Carter, a former all-stater at Dubuque Wahlert, won MVP honors after leading the Wildcats to a 3-0 record and the title at the K-State Invitational this weekend. K-State (6-2) beat Ohio, Loyola Chicago and Fresno State to run its winning streak to five matches. Carter turned in a pair of double-doubles, including a career-high 20 digs against Fresno State on Saturday.
UD adds to Hall of Fame — The University of Dubuque welcomed six accomplished former student-athletes and the 1959-1962 men’s tennis teams into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 4. Honorees were recognized during halftime of the football game against Marietta College.
The honorees were Patrick Cleary (Class of 2001), of Monroe, Wis., cross country and track and field; Wyatt Hanus (2013), of Bondurant, Iowa, basketball and football; Dwight Peerson (1981), of Amesbury, Mass., football; Daunta Peterson (2006), of Apollo Beach, Fla., football and track and field; Mollie Whiting (2013), of Johnsburg, Ill., basketball; and Orlando Walton (2008), of Madison, Ala., football and track and field.
Rosenbum garners weekly honors — The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association on Monday named Loras College cross country runner Kassie Rosenbum, a senior who prepped at Clayton Ridge, as its female athlete of the week. She also earned the American Rivers Conference female athlete of the week award.
Rosenbum finished first out of 147 runners with a time of 17:41.94, 6.17 seconds ahead of second place at the Luther College All-American Invitational to lead the Duhawks to a runner-up finish. Rosenbum broke the meet record, which had been a 17:42.6, and improved on her career-best 5,000-meter time by 15 seconds. She has been an A-R-C weekly award winner nine times in cross country.
Loras’ Ellenbecker, Kells feted — The A-R-C named Loras’ Max Ellenbecker, a junior defender from Itasca, Ill., as its men’s soccer defensive player of the week. He recorded his first career goal and led the Duhawks to a split of two games during the week.
Kyndal Kells, a sophomore goalkeeper from Red Oak, Iowa, won the women’s soccer defensive player of the week award. She made a total of eight saves in leading the Duhawks to a 1-0-1 week.
Bildstein repeats as A-R-C honoree — Wartburg College middle hitter Kylie Bildstein, a senior from Dyersville Beckman, won the A-R-C volleyball offensive player of the week award for the second straight week. She tallied 43 kills in leading the Knights to a 4-0 week that improved them to 8-0 overall. This is her fifth A-R-C weekly honor.
Felderman ties for tournament title — Mount Mercy University’s Breanna Felderman, a sophomore who prepped at Dubuque Senior, shot an 83-80—163 to earn medalist honors in the Klocke Classic on Sunday at Hunters Ridge Golf Course in Marion.
Felderman began the final round three shots off the lead after Saturday’s round but posted the low round on Sunday to tie for first place at 163 with Izzy Marchino, of Jamestown. Felderman, who led the Mustangs for the second tournament in a row, earned medalist honors on a cardback. Mount Mercy also won the team title.