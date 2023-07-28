Dylan Gotto will be returning to his old stomping grounds to begin his collegiate coaching career.
Wartburg College announced the hiring of the former Western Dubuque standout as a co-pitching coach on new baseball coach Casey Klunder’s staff.
“Coach Gotto’s playing resume speaks for itself,” Klunder said. “He brings instant credibility with his playing resume from high school, college, and now professional baseball. Everybody that I’ve talked to at Wartburg speaks so highly of his character. He already has a lot of great relationships with our players which will benefit our player’s experience.”
Gotto returns to Wartburg after spending the last season at Minnesota State University, where he was an impressive 12-2 in 16 total appearances on the mound for the Mavericks. The Peosta, Iowa, native also spent this last year playing professionally for the Idaho Falls Chukars in the Pioneer League.
Gotto is Wartburg’s all-time leader in strikeouts with 278 and is top 10 all-time in most strikeouts per nine innings (third, 9.47), shutouts (tied for fourth, four), games started (tied for third, 39) and innings pitched (fifth, 264.1). Over five seasons, Gotto made 41 appearances on the mound and finished with a record of 18-11.
Gotto will share co-pitching coach responsibilities with Matt Milewski, a 2020 Wartburg grad who spent the last season with Wartburg after spending the two previous seasons as a graduate assistant for Mississippi University. He was a part of the Knights’ last regional appearance in 2017 and also played football at Wartburg.
Jasa, Parker compete at Nationals — Kassie Parker and Mike Jasa represented Loras College earlier this month at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. They were among the 21 collegiate athletes who qualified for the event, including only three from NCAA Division III.
Parker, a seven-time individual NCAA national champion who claimed titles in both the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters at the 2023 NCAA Division III Outdoor National Championships in May, led the 10,000 meters race for over four miles before finishing in ninth place with a time of 33:18.60. The Guttenberg, Iowa, native will now wait to see if her time qualifies her for the World Championships in August.
Jasa helped the Loras distance medley relay and 4x800-meter relay teams set national records at the NCAA Division III National Championships. He also owns the third-fastest NCAA Division III 800-meter outdoor time (1:47.82) in history. The Fairfax, Iowa, native started in Lane 1 of the fourth and final heat of prelims, taking seventh in his heat and 31st overall with a time of 1:50.95 in his USA Outdoors debut.
Grover earns Wartburg award — Former Beckman Catholic football player Owen Grover received the Hertel Award as the most outstanding male athlete at Wartburg this year.
Grover helped Wartburg win the A-R-C championship and advance to the NCAA Division III semifinals for the first time in program history. The senior led the team in tackles (112), solo tackles (64), assisted tackles (48) and ranked second in tackles for loss (13). Individually, he was named D3football.com First-team All-American, D3football.com Regional defensive player of the year, and A-R-C defensive player of the year. Grover earned CSC First-team Academic All-America and CSC First-team Academic All-District honors.
Christopher lands Chellevold Award — Former River Ridge (Ill.) standout track & field athlete Breya Christopher won the Chellevold Award, which is given to a graduating senior female student-athlete at Wartburg as selected by the faculty athletic committee. The selection is based on athletic achievement, scholarship and attitude.
Christopher graduated with a 3.73 GPA as an elementary education major. She is a six-time All-American in the high jump and earned two of her total honors at the 2023 National Championships for both the indoor and outdoor seasons. Christopher was the national runner up at the 2023 outdoor National Championships and 2022 indoor National Championships.
St. Ambrose to join Heart for football — The Heart of America Athletic Conference announced the addition of the St. Ambrose University and William Woods University football programs as associate members to the conference. Both programs will join the Heart in football in the fall of 2024.
The Heart will now feature seven teams in the Heart North and seven in Heart South, becoming the largest football conference in the NAIA. The North includes Grand View, William Penn, Peru State, St. Ambrose, Graceland, Culver-Stockton, and Clarke University, while the South consists of Baker, Benedictine, William Woods, Central Methodist, Missouri Valley, Missouri Baptist and MidAmerica Nazarene.
St. Ambrose will compete in the Mid-States Football Association Midwest in 2023. William Woods announced the creation of its football program in May and will begin its first year competing in football in the fall of 2024.
Clarke’s Tudela honored — The Heart of America Conference named Clarke University’s Brett Tudela as the 2022-23 Dave Fillmore Heart Sports Information Director of the Year. The award was voted on by the sports information directors in the conference.
The award honors an individual who demonstrates excellence in all aspects of athletics communications including, but not limited to, social media, press releases, photography, statistical compilation, website creation, media relations, game day operations, graphic design and much more.
Tudela is entering his third year at Clarke.