Western Dubuque graduate Dylan Gotto will join the baseball coaching staff at his alma mater, Wartburg College, as co-pitching coach.

 Wartburg College

Dylan Gotto will be returning to his old stomping grounds to begin his collegiate coaching career.

Wartburg College announced the hiring of the former Western Dubuque standout as a co-pitching coach on new baseball coach Casey Klunder’s staff.

