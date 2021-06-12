River Ridge senior Julia Finazzo captured an Illinois state long jump championship on Friday with a leap of 5.70 meters, just edging out Geneseo’s Annie Wirth with 5.69 meters at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill.
Finazzo, part of the Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge tri-op program, also placed 12th in the 100 (12.64 seconds) and 15th in the 200 (26.47). In the 4x100 relay, she joined teammates Riley Finn, Addison Albrecht and Sadie Fry for a 10th-place finish of 50.60 seconds.
Finn placed eighth in the 400 at 1:00.61, and Brianna Rojemann took 19th in the discus with a throw of 29.40 meters.
East Dubuque sophomore Hailey Heiar placed sixth in the 3,200 (11:15.20) and 16th in the 1,600 (5:29.38).
Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge tied for 19th in the team standings with 16 points.
G/ED/RR boys send 3 events to state — At Rochelle, Ill.: The Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge boys team qualified three events for the Class 2A boys state meet on Friday, June 18 in Charleston, Ill., at a sectional meet on Thursday.
Will Kieffer captured a sectional title in the 400 at 50.80 seconds. Khalid Newton was runner-up in the high jump at 1.82 meters, and the 4x100 relay team of Sam Culbertson, Newton, Bradey Huseman and Dawson Feyen were also runner-up in 43.81 seconds.
PREP BASEBALL
Mustangs win 3 times — At Core Field: Hempstead won three times on Friday, finishing off a suspended game with Linn-Mar, 16-5, before sweeping a doubleheader with Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 13-2 and 10-5.
Michael Garrett and Kellen Strohmeyer each went deep against the Lions. The Mustangs pounded out 24 hits against the Cougars, with Logan Runde and Dane Schope each hitting homers.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3-2, Dubuque Senior 2-8 — At Senior: The Rams used a five-run fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie in the second game and emerge with a Mississippi Valley Conference split.
(Thursday’s late games)
Dyersville Beckman 6-4, Mount Vernon 4-1 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: The Class 2A No. 6-ranked Trailblazers improved to 10-5 with the WaMaC Conference road sweep.
South Tama 8-3, West Delaware 2-7 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks (4-7) earned the WaMaC split as Payton Aldrich scattered six hits and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings in the night cap. Logan Woellert had a pair of hits. In the opener, Isaac Fettkether went 3-for-4, and Kyle Cole and Spencer Mullen added two hits each for West Delaware.
Edgewood-Colesburg 2-8, Central City 0-7 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Cael Funk struck out 15, walked one and allowed just two hits in a complete-game shutout in the opener. Parker Rochford went 2-for-3, and Funk and Caden Cole drove in runs to lead the Vikings offensively. In the night cap, Rochford, Funk, Quintin Hess and Cole had two hits apiece, and Cole drove in three runs.
Alburnett 17-4, Maquoketa Valley 3-2 — At Delhi, Iowa: Parker Sternhagen and Toby Grimm had two hits apiece for Maquoketa Valley (6-4) in the opener. Sternhagen, Tony Offerman and T.J. Cook added two hits each in the second game.
Mid-Prairie 6, Cascade 4 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars scratched out only three hits against three Mid-Prairie pitchers while falling to 7-3 with the River Valley Conference divisional crossover game.
Lansing Kee 16, Clayton Ridge 1 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Drake Ostrander went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Clayton Ridge in the Upper Iowa Conference setback.
PREP SOFTBALL
Hempstead sweeps — At Jesup, Iowa: The Mustangs (10-2) won twice at the Jesup tournament, first routing North Fayette Valley in four innings, 12-0, and then topping Crestwood, 4-1.
Eighth-grader Mady Pint crushed the TigerHawks with a three-run homer — the first of her career — and then a grand slam for seven RBIs. Peyton Paulsen earned the shutout in the circle by striking out her first 10 batters, and closed with 11 strikeouts.
Lydia Ettema tossed a five-hitter for the win against Crestwood.
Bettendorf 10, Dubuque Senior 6 — At Bettendorf, Iowa: Sophie Link and Josie Potts each went 2-for-3, and Sam McDonald drove in two runs, but the Rams were beaten by Bettendorf.
(Thursday’s late game)
Cascade 7, Mid-Prairie 6 — At Cascade, Iowa: Shannon Morris went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, and Sam Frasher added three hits as the Cougars rallied out of a 6-0 deficit to beat Mid-Prairie.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Key West 6, Peosta 4 — At Farley, Iowa: Nick Woltkamp went 3-for-4 with a double, and Randy Rosa also doubled in support of winning pitcher Anthony Ruden in Thursday’s first-round game at the Farley Tournament. Connor Grant had two hits but took the loss for the Cubs.
Dubuque Budweisers 8, Rickardsville 1 — At Dubuque: Wil Courtney went yard and drove in four runs as the Buds triumphed on Thursday night.
PREP ATHLETICS
Illinois moves to Phase 5 — The state of Illinois moved to Phase 5 as a part of the Restore Illinois pandemic relief plan on Friday. As a result of the move, many high school sports and activities have greater autonomy in scheduling, as well as in hosting fans.
All IHSA sports can now schedule contests/meets with and against any other high school in the state, as well as with out-of-state opponents. There are no longer any spectator limitations.
All IHSA host venues, indoor and outdoor, may host fans at 100% capacity. Masks are no longer required for student-athletes, coaches, and officials in low- and medium-risk outdoor sports.