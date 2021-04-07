EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — With a shortened schedule, and no postseason series to play towards, the unprecedented spring prep volleyball season in Illinois was a bit difficult to prepare for.
After 20 seasons on the bench, that’s a unique position to be in for Galena coach Dennis Wills.
“It’s tough. It’s a challenge, as we didn’t get to play for a year and a half,” said Wills, moments after his Pirates swept rival East Dubuque, 25-15, 25-23, on Tuesday night at East Dubuque High School. “Then we played six games in 11 days. It’s been a challenge without much practice time, but it’s great just to see the kids out there playing. We’re hoping to get better every match. You saw that in the first match, but in the second East Dubuque made some plays to stay in it. Luckily, we were able to pull it out in the end.”
The Pirates (4-2, 4-1 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference) are seeing their players take advantage of their swings this year, as hard-hitting sophomore Taylor Hilby delivered a match-high 10 kills, while fellow sophomore Paeton Hyde added four kills and six blocks in handing the Warriors (4-5, 3-1) their first loss in league play. The teams will rematch on Thursday night in Galena.
“We’re just wanting to go out and play our game,” Hilby said. “It’s short, and we don’t get regionals or sectionals or anything, but we’re still going to play. We’re going to play like we do have that. If we lose, bounce back and keep winning. It’s all we have.”
Outside of an early spurt by the Warriors to open Set 1, the Pirates mostly controlled things in closing out a 25-15 victory. It was in the second set where East Dubuque made its strongest push and almost forced a third set.
“We talked about being more insistent, and towards the end of the match we were,” Wills said. “We know we’ve got the hitters, and we’ve just got to get them the ball.”
Following a kill by Dubuque Senior transfer Ali Barklow, the Warriors took an 18-14 advantage. Hilby answered with four kills and Hyde added an ace to give the Pirates a 21-19 lead, but when ED rallied to retake the lead at 23-22, Hilby’s ace helped close it out.
“Taylor on the outside has got the big arm,” Wills said. “She hits the ball really hard. She’s still learning some of her shots, so when she gets those down it’s going to be great. Also, Paeton played great tonight. She was dominant at the block. She’s got potential as another sophomore that’s pretty impressive.”
With limited games, it wasn’t difficult for the Pirates to find their reserve and hold back their rivals.
“They’re our rival so we just needed to win,” Hilby said. “With us being down, that made us more energetic and we really pushed ourselves to win.”