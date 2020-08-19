The United States Hockey League on Tuesday targeted Nov. 6 for the start of a 2020-21 season that has been delayed and slightly shortened by the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last season, the USHL opened its 62-game schedule with the Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. But teams only played between 47 and 50 of those games before the league paused, then ultimately canceled the rest of the regular-season and the Clark Cup Playoffs.
This season will run through April 24. In early September, the league plans to announce a flexible schedule that allows some games to be moved to the back of the season due to postponements, arena capacity restrictions or other factors.
“The exciting news is we have a target date in place,” Dubuque Fighting Saints general manager Kalle Larsson said. “So much work has gone into this at a league level to make sure it’s both realistic and safe to start the season.
“They didn’t just pick a date to open the season. Every team will have to abide by a comprehensive, step-by-step protocol set up by the league in order to start playing.”
Players will begin reporting to their teams as early as Sept. 14, with preseason games expected to begin in mid-October. Teams must take into consideration local, state and federal guidelines in addition to the USHL’s Return to Play protocols. The USHL has been in contact with the National Hockey League and USA Hockey, the governing body for the sport in the United States, since early in the calendar year in regards to the virus.
“We have created a plan to bring players to our markets and in order to safely begin development and ultimately competition,” USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity said in a statement released by the league. “Should conditions change, this plan will allow our league the flexibility to react to new circumstances, and we will adjust accordingly.”
Larsson does not expect a delay in Canadian import players reporting on time, but many of the European players face travel restrictions and visa clearances that could delay their arrivals into the new year. The league plans to allow 25-man rosters, an increase of two players from recent seasons.
Larsson said his preliminary roster includes six high school students — three who plan to attend Dubuque Senior and three who have enrolled in their own online coursework. Senior, which will start the school year with a hybrid schedule of online and in-person classes, will allow the three incoming Saints players to take all of their classes online until they arrive in Dubuque.