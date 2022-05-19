DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Bobcats certainly can swing it.
Western Dubuque batted around in three innings Wednesday night while defeating rival Dyersville Beckman, 17-6, in six innings.
The Bobcats improved to 5-0 after outscoring Cedar Rapids Washington and Waterloo East by a combined 37-3 in the first two Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheaders of the season. On Wednesday, they collected 16 hits and each position in the lineup reached safely.
“It’s so much fun to be a part of this offense,” said Isaac Then, who went 4-for-4 and earned the pitching win. “We’re working the count, getting good pitches to hit and moving guys around. And everyone in the dugout is going crazy.
“It’s everyone in the lineup that’s contributing. I think we have a chance to go pretty far if we continue to swing it the way we have.”
The Bobcats graduated arguably the state’s best hitter in Sawyer Nauman last year. But this lineup has shown it will be much deeper this year.
“Top to bottom, and even a few guys on our bench, can really hit,” coach Casey Bryant said. “Our guys seem a lot hungrier than they were last year. It’s still early and we have some tough games next week, but I’ve liked what I’ve seen so far.”
Beckman opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Luke Schieltz drew a leadoff walk and moved up on a Nick Schmidt ground out and a wild pitch before Owen Huehnergarth punched a single through the right side of the infield.
The Bobcats responded by batting around and scoring five times on four hits, a walk and an error in the second. Garrett Kadolph started the rally with a one-out single to left field and advanced to second on a Jack Clemens walk.
Then, Nathan Roling and Jake Goodman followed with consecutive two-out RBI singles, and two runs came across when Nick Bryant reached on a throwing error.
Western Dubuque went right back to work in the third, loading the bases on a Tucker Nauman hit batsman, another Kadolph single and a Clemens walk. Bryn Vantiger drew a bases-loaded walk, and Then punched a single back up the middle to drive in two and make it 8-1.
Bryant and Kadolph later delivered two-run singles to cap a seven-run frame and push the lead to 12-1. The Bobcats sent 12 batters to the plate and collected five hits, three walks and a hit batsman.
Beckman got a run back in the fourth against reliever Kadolph. Logan Burchard singled and Matthew Florence and J.T. Recker walked to load the bases. Burchard scored when Nick Schmidt reached on a error.
The Blazers avoided the mercy rule in the fifth despite being down to their last out. Pinch hitter Eli Kluesner slapped a bases-loaded two-run single the other way through the right side of the infield, and Schmidt drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 12-5. Beckman batted around but only had the one hit.
“I really liked the way we battled there,” Beckman coach Fred Martin said. “I told them I didn’t care what the score ended up. I just wanted them to keep working at it. At this time of the year, we want to see what we have, and they showed me a lot.”
But Western Dubuque regained the run-rule cushion in the sixth by batting around again. Clemens scored on a wild pitch, two scored when Goodman reached on an error, Nauman drew a bases-loaded walk, and Colton McIlrath drove in the fifth run with a sacrifice fly.
Beckman’s Luke Sigwarth tripled to left-center in the bottom of the sixth and scored on a Jackson Oberbroeckling single.
