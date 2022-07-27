Loras College will induct one team, four athletes and a special contributor to its Athletics Hall of Fame this fall.

The inductees include the 1982-83 men’s basketball team, track and field standout Ellen (Thys) Chosnyk (Class of 2008), baseball player Nick Olberding (‘09), volleyball player Jenny (Dziubla) Rearick (‘09), track and football standout Kevin Coy (‘98) and contributor Bob Specht.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.