Loras College will induct one team, four athletes and a special contributor to its Athletics Hall of Fame this fall.
The inductees include the 1982-83 men’s basketball team, track and field standout Ellen (Thys) Chosnyk (Class of 2008), baseball player Nick Olberding (‘09), volleyball player Jenny (Dziubla) Rearick (‘09), track and football standout Kevin Coy (‘98) and contributor Bob Specht.
They will be honored Oct. 7 at the Grand River Center during the Homecoming weekend festivities. The inductees will also be recognized during halftime of the Homecoming football game against Buena Vista University on Saturday, Oct. 8 at approximately 1:45 p.m.
The 1982-1983 men’s basketball team set a school record of 29 wins with only six losses during their record-setting year. After winning the NAIA District 15 Playoffs, the Duhawks qualified for the NAIA National Championship tournament in Kansas City, Kan. and posted two victories in the tournament against William Carey College of Mississippi and Winston Salem College of West Virginia. The season ended the next game against Fort Hayes State of Kansas but Loras finished as one of the top eight teams in the nation.
The team was coached by Doug Smith and Mike Jasulski and included Troy Cicero, Jeff Valentine, Jeff Hermsen, Van Bakke, Rob Rudakas, Sylvester Bush, Dwayne Spraglin, Mike Arnold, Andy Kotlarz, Scott Eisenbarth, Don Elbert and the late Patrick Duhl.
Chosnyk collected six all-American awards in four different throwing events and was named the 2008 United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Central Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year. A three-time All-American in the discus, she had a career-high second-place finish in the event in 2007 at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championship and helped lead the team to a fifth-place finish in 2008 after taking fifth in the event. She currently ranks sixth in program history in the weight throw and eighth in the shot put indoors and remains the program leader in the discus with a throw of 48.65 meters as well as second in the javelin, sixth in the hammer and seventh in the shot put.
Rearick is the volleyball program’s career leader in assists with 4,130 and sits fifth all-time in career service aces with 130. She also ranks eighth in block assists with 189. Rearick helped lead the Duhawks to become the first and, so far, only women’s volleyball team to qualify for the NCAA Division III Tournament in 2008 and was the program’s first all-American.
A two-sport student-athlete in football and track and field, Coy enjoyed a phenomenal career in both sports and finished his college tenure as a four-time all-American and two-time NCAA Division III national runner-up in track and field. Coy remains ranked top-10 in five events in both indoor and outdoor track and field and finished second at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field National Championship in 1996 in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes. On the gridiron, he ranks ninth all-time in career rushing yards (2,059 yards) and scored 20 touchdowns.
Olberding, a four-year member of the Duhawks baseball team, made an impact from the start and solidified himself in program history as one of the best to play the game. Starting every game from freshman to senior year, Olberding is the program leader in career hits with 218, sits second in career doubles with 41, and is fifth in career home runs with 14. He scored 120 runs, ranking fourth in program history, and earned three all-Iowa Conference honors. In 2009, he was named the league’s Most Valuable Player and an American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings Second-Team All-Region honoree. As a senior, Olberding helped lead the Duhawks to the IIAC Championship for the first time in 50 years under the guide of head coach Carl Tebon.
Specht served as the Director of Graber Sports Center, athletic facilities and equipment manager for nearly 30 years, garnering the prideful nickname “Mr. Duhawk.” Even after his retirement, Specht is a continuous supporter of all things Loras. Specht was a role model to students and supportive in ways no one other than the students ever knew. In addition to Mr. Duhawk, Specht was often called “911” because of his swiftness in getting from one place on campus to another.
