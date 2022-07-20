Beckman quarterfinal
Buy Now

Beckman Catholic’s Nate Offerman scores a run during the Trailblazers’ Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal against Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday in Carroll. Beckman won, 7-4, and will play in the state semifinals on Thursday.

 DON ZIESER /Dyersville Commercial

CARROLL, Iowa — Even when it seems like the momentum is shifting, Beckman Catholic can swing it right back in its favor.

Literally.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.