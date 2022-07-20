CARROLL, Iowa — Even when it seems like the momentum is shifting, Beckman Catholic can swing it right back in its favor.
Literally.
The Trailblazers’ potent, balanced arsenal of hitters from top to bottom outslugged Dike-New Hartford en route to a 7-4 victory in an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal Tuesday at Merchants Park.
Beckman pounded out 14 hits as seven of its nine starters contributed base knocks, which led to run-scoring innings in four of its six plate appearances.
“I’m not joking when I say it, we don’t ever feel like we are out of a game because of our 1-9,” Beckman coach Fred Martin said. “I’ve got guys on the bench who can hit the ball, too, so it’s been tough to figure out who’s gonna be playing. We’ve played a ton of teams that just force you to think and play good ball. That’s helped us a ton.”
Owen Huehnergarth and Matthew Florence led the way with three hits each, while Luke Schieltz, Luke Sigwarth and Lane Kramer added two apiece.
The Trailblazers (25-13) advanced to Thursday night’s semifinals where they will meet Van Meter (37-0) at 7 p.m.
Nate Offerman reached on an error, Sigwarth doubled, Huehnergarth singled, and Nick Schmidt drove in the game’s first run with a sacrifice fly to put Beckman up, 1-0, after one inning.
After the Wolverines tied it with a run in the second, Beckman surged ahead with two more in the bottom half.
Lane Kramer led off with a double, Matthew Florence singled him over to third, and Eli Kluesner brought home a run with a fielder’s choice and later scored on a wild pitch.
But Dike-New Hartford, too, possessed a formidable lineup.
Behind six hits through four innings, the Wolverines seemed to snag the game’s momentum when they tied it at 3-3.
The Blazers just kept swinging away.
“We just stayed confident and just tried to keep the momentum on our side, and that’s what wins games,” Sigwarth said.
Following a hit batsman to Schieltz, Offerman, Sigwarth and Huehnergarth collected consecutive singles to regain the lead, 5-3, in the fourth. Equally as important, it swung the pendulum back in the Blazers’ favor after Dike rallied to tie it a half inning prior.
Florence opened the fifth with a double, Schieltz singled and Offerman made it 6-3 with a run-scoring fielder’s choice. Huehnergarth provided the knockout blow with an RBI rocket up the middle to increase the lead to 7-3.
“I just tried to stay simple,” Huehnergarth said. “My first two at-bats I was too cocky. I tried to hit the ball too hard. Just staying through the ball and keeping it up the middle is what you like to see.”
After Offerman proved his team with 2 1/3 innings of quality relief, the Blazers opted for the hard-throwing Sigwarth to slam the door in the seventh inning.
“I usually get a little more hyped when I finish games,” Sigwarth said.
Through a bevy of blazing fastballs, the sophomore struck out two in the final frame to move his team into the semifinals.
“I know we’ve got more games in us, so I’ve got to save the energy for that,” he said.
Huehnergarth, a senior, wants his team to follow a simple motto heading into Thursday’s semifinal contest.
“We always preach play with a lot of confidence,” Huehnergarth said. “Confidence meets swagger. With swagger, you’ve got a lot of confidence in yourself. If you have doubt, you’re going to make errors and I don’t like us doing that, so we just play with a lot of swagger.”
The win allows Martin’s final journey at the helm of Beckman to continue for at least a couple more days as he pursues a second state title as head coach.
“There’s no place to sit or sleep on a bus, I tell ya point blank,” Martin said jokingly. “I’m an old guy, I’ve got a pillow and a blanket, I’ll figure out something. But it will be nice to come back, closing it out for me. It’s just a good way to go out.”
