SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Fans were packed into every possible open space Friday night as No. 1-ranked Scales Mound hosted East Dubuque in an Illinois Class 1A regional championship game.
It took an overtime session for the Hornets to outlast the Warriors, 47-39, and win for the fourth time in the season series. Scales Mound (32-2) advanced to play Tuesday at Pecatonica, where the Hornets will be seeking the first sectional victory in program history.
“It still hasn’t sunk in,” Scales Mound head coach Erik Kudronowicz said. “This is the hardest working group of kids I’ve ever coached, and the amount of work they’ve put in has gotten them to where they are today.”
The Warriors (24-8) gave the Hornets all they could muster in the first half, shooting 48 percent from the field, led by a 5-for-5 3-point shooting performance from senior Brevin Lee. He finished the game with 15 points.
“I have to credit Coach Eric Miller for coming in with a great game plan,” Kudronowicz said. “We had to stop them from getting those open looks in the second half.”
Scales Mound led, 27-25, at the half before suffering a scoring drought in the third. East Dubuque reclaimed the lead on a Ben Montag trey with 6:35 remaining and went on to outscore the Hornets, 7-0, to lead, 32-27, heading into the fourth.
“We knew that we did not want to lose this on our home floor,” Scales Mound senior Ben Werner said. “We just had to get back to doing the things that make us successful, and that’s attacking the basket and finding the open guy.”
Werner finished the game with 10 points behind Collin Fosler’s 14.
The Hornets then used a 7-0 run of their own to open the fourth quarter with free throws from Fosler and Sam Cocagne, along with a three-point play from Werner. They eventually took back the lead on a Werner basket with 1:23 remaining at 36-34. A free throw from Fosler made it a three-point game with 18 seconds to play, but East Dubuque’s Montag sent the game into overtime with a long-range trey with 3.8 seconds to play.
“I think we were able to take control in the fourth quarter and we just carried that momentum with us into overtime,” Werner said.
The Hornets went on to outscore the Warriors 10-2, including an 8-for-10 performance at the free throw line.
Ben Vandigo added nine points for Scales Mound, while Cocagne and Zayden Ellsworth each added seven.
“These kids have dedicated themselves to the game, and it’s just pure joy to see them have this success,” Kudronowicz said. “They took control tonight when it got down to the wire, because that’s what these kids do, and that’s who they are. They’ve been preparing for this for a long time.”
East Dubuque was led by Lee with 15 points, while Dawson Feyen added 10 and Montag scored eight points.