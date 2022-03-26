The Dubuque Fighting Saints kicked off their inaugural Saint 4 Life Alumni Weekend with a performance reminiscent of the organization’s glory years.
Davis Burnside scored a pair of goals and the Saints defeated the Madison Capitols, 4-1, on Friday night at Mystique Community Ice Center. The Saints host Eastern Conference-leading Chicago at 7:05 tonight to wrap a weekend in which more than three dozen former players will be in attendance.
“It’s pretty special having them back because they built the foundation for the program,” Burnside said. “We’re going to do whatever we can, like laying our bodies on the line, so to get a win for them means a lot.
“It was pretty cool to get to talk to some of them after the game and hear some of their stories from their time in Dubuque. It makes you appreciate what a special organization we have here.”
Friday’s affair concluded the seven-game season series with Madison. Dubuque won six of the seven, but, in the most recent meeting, the Saints squeaked out a 3-1 win despite being outshot, 52-15, on March 11 at Mystique.
Burnside ended a personal six-game pointless streak just 5:42 into the first period, when he scored his 15th goal of the season. Jackson Hallum moved the puck to defenseman Michael Feenstra, who unleashed a shot from the left half-wall. Burnside got a piece of the shot while in the slot and deflected the puck past goaltender Mason Kucenski.
The Saints doubled their lead 11:15 later on Kenny Connors’ 21st goal of the season. Lucas Olvestad sprung Tristan Lemyre on the right wing, and Lemyre used his speed to gain separation on the defense and center a pass for a streaking Connors. As Connors jammed the puck past Kucenski, Madison defenseman Brandon Chabrier crashed into the right goal post and had to be helped off the ice.
At that point, Dubuque owned a 19-3 advantage in shots on goal. The Capitols began to turn the tide, territorially, in the second stanza and outshot the Saints, 16-6. The Saints finished with just a 31-30 edge in shots as the Capitols kept coming.
But a stellar individual effort by Hallum extended the lead to 3-0 at the 15:53 mark of the second period. Olvestad delivered a long outlet pass to Hallum on the right wing, and the University of Michigan recruit used his speed to get behind the defense. Hallum cut to the net, then waited and waited until he forced Kucenski out of position for a wrist shot just under the crossbar for his 27th goal of the season and sixth in 11 games since joining the Saints in a trade with Green Bay.
“With all the alumni coming, we really wanted to show what we have this year,” Hallum said. “The last time we played Madison, they definitely came to play. But today, we kind of put the nail in the coffin and beat them pretty well. It was definitely a nice feeling after having the last game be so close.”
The Capitols finally solved Dubuque goaltender Philip Svedeback just 1:49 into the third period. Jack Musa got a stick on a Jack Horbach for a deflection goal, his 16th of the season.
Dubuque appeared to take a 4-1 lead with 4:43 remaining in regulation, when Hallum jammed a lose puck across the goal line. But referee Andrew Bell waved off the goal after an apparent early whistle.
Burnside gave Dubuque its three-goal cushion with 1:43 remaining in regulation. Axel Kumlin made an outlet pass to Hallum, who found a streaking Burnside on a center-lane drive on a 2-on-1. Burnside backhanded a shot through Kucenski for his 16th goal of the season and fourth in 11 games since being acquired via trade from Des Moines.