Ian Moller would like to be known as much more than just a talented young baseball prospect.
Before he even picked up a bat or a ball in the 18th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic this weekend at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, the catcher from Dubuque Wahlert made a heavy statement about his character. And the role model he hopes to become within the African-American community.
The Perfect Game staff assigned Moller uniform No. 42 for the showcase event, which involved 54 of the top players in the 2021 high school graduating class. No. 42, of course, has been retired across Major League Baseball in honor of Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier in 1947.
“It was an incredible honor to wear that number, and it was really humbling to hear people say that I should be the one wearing Jackie Robinson’s number,” said Moller, a Louisiana State University recruit who has been projected as a first-round pick in the MLB Draft next summer. “I mostly hear just baseball things about me and not as much about what type of person I am. Or I get labeled wrong because people don’t really know me or whatever.
“The people who actually know me, like the people at Perfect Game, they know what kind of person I am. Getting that number is crazy to me. It also shows me that what I’m doing is right. But there is also a lot of responsibility that comes with that number, too.”
Especially in 2020, a turbulent year for social justice across the globe.
Moller comes from a mixed-race family — his father, Steven, is Black, and his mother, Shannon, is White. Together, they have navigated the difficult times since the May 25 death of George Floyd — who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers — placed a spotlight on the country’s long history of racial injustice.
Just one week before the All-American Classic, MLB continued its annual tradition of having every player wear No. 42 for one weekend in honor of Robinson. And that weekend seemed to bring out more emotions than usual, especially in light of this summer’s unrest.
The All-American Classic serves as the most-prestigious event staged by Perfect Game, the world-wide leader in amateur baseball scouting. Since its inception, the All-American Classic has featured 228 players who went on to become first-round selections in the Major League Baseball Draft the following summer, and its alumni list includes current superstars Kris Bryant, Corey Seager, Rick Porcello, Bryce Harper, Carlos Correa, Madison Bumgarner, Andrew McCutchen, Jose Fernandez, Buster Posey and Jeremy Hellickson.
“At this event, on this stage, this year, at this time ... it really does bring a tear to your eye when people say Ian was the perfect person to have that number,” a choked-up Steven Moller said on Saturday morning. “Personally, I think it was the greatest honor for him, especially during these times. It meant the world to him, also.
“Then, to have other parents or people from Perfect Game come up to my wife and I and say no one else could have gotten that number this year … it was special. Very special.”
It takes courage to wear such a hallowed number. But Moller appreciated the opportunity to represent the Black community on such a grand stage during difficult times for the country.
“That was the best part about it to me, just knowing the circumstances we’re in right now,” he said. “I got to represent that. I know there were a lot of Black kids who were watching back home. They were sending me messages during the game and talking about how cool it was that I got to wear Jackie Robinson’s number.
“There were little kids to grown men, texting me and telling me how cool it was. It was an honor to see how I could be an inspiration to people. It was all kind of crazy to me.”
Ian Moller didn’t request No. 42. His ability on the field and his status off the field prompted Perfect Game to assign it to him.
“Ian’s character certainly had a lot to do with him wearing that number,” Perfect Game founder Jerry Ford said Sunday night. “He’s is such a good kid, and you never have to worry about him. He’s rock solid.
“Coming in, he was one of the top prospects in the country, and he didn’t do anything to harm that. He hit a double off the top of the wall against one of the top pitchers in the country. He showed what he’s got.”
Perfect Game lists Moller as the No. 2-ranked player in his graduating class, and during the event he received the Rawlings Gold Glove Award as the best defensive player in his class. His double came against Maddux Bruns, a left-hander committed to Mississippi State.
Ian Moller’s baseball development has coincided with his cultural growth. While in high school, he has participated in three Major League Baseball initiatives — the Breakthrough Series, the Dream Series and the Hank Aaron Invitational — aimed at increasing diversity in the game at the grassroots level.
Several players from those initiatives participated in the All-American Classic.
“Those events have definitely molded him into the person he is today,” Steven Moller said. “It educated him not just on Jackie Robinson but the history of the Negro Leagues. And it gave him a better sense of his culture.
“Let’s be honest, he grew up playing baseball in Dubuque, Iowa, and not many African-American kids play in the Independent League. The Dream Series and the Breakthrough Series gave him an opportunity to play with kids who are like him. He developed a lot of friendships and relationships that he wouldn’t have had by playing high school baseball. He could be himself and find his own identity.”