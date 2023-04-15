Brewers Padres Baseball
Buy Now

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Colin Rea works against the San Diego Padres on Thursday night in San Diego.

 Gregory Bull The Associated Press

Colin Rea felt a touch of nerves leading up to his first Major League Baseball appearance in 18 months, not to mention a return to the ballpark he called home seven years ago.

But, the nerves didn’t have much to do with facing a potent San Diego Padres lineup Thursday night in front of a raucous crowd of 43,296 at Petco Park after the Milwaukee Brewers promoted him from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.