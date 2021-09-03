The Loras College football team was 2-0 and lighting up the scoreboard when the final three contests of the 2020 pandemic-shortened spring schedule were wiped out due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Duhawks put up 61 and 45 points in wins against Northwestern and Luther before the season ended abruptly. The Duhawks, who haven’t posted a winning record in a full season since 2008, kick off the season on Saturday.
Here is a capsule preview of the 2021 Loras Duhawks:
Head coach — Steve Helminiak (9th season, 24-28, 17-37 American Rivers Conference)
2020 record — 2-0
2019 record — 5-5 overall, 4-4 A-R-C (fifth place)
Season opener — Saturday at St. Norbert College, 1 p.m.
Key returning players — Noah Sigwarth (6-2, 210, Sr., QB); Sam Jones (6-1, 245, Sr., DL); Brett McWilliams (5-11, 225, Sr., LB); Josh Kieffer (6-3, 215, Sr., LB); Mike McDevitt (6-3, 215, Sr., TE); Elijah Thomas (5-7, 175, Sr., RB); Shawn Corgelas (6-4, 280, Jr., OL); Ben Baughman (6-1, 285, Jr., OL); Derrick Olcott (6-4, 285, Sr., OL); Drake Sorenson (6-3, 320, Soph., OL); Ty Bausch (5-8, 180, Jr., RB); Eric Hradek (5-9, 195, Sr., RB); Hunter Matye (6-5, 245, Sr., TE); Marty McGovern (6-1, 200, Sr., WR); Kabryn Cook (6-4, 200, Sr., WR); Jack Foley (5-10, 190, Sr., DB); Zach Kemp (5-11, 200, Sr., DB); Brett Bower (5-9, 180, Jr., DB); Joey Foley (6-0, 180, Jr., DB); Zacchaeus Knighton (5-9, 150, Jr., DB); Jace Gwynn (5-10, 175, Jr., DB); Mason Morris (5-8, 175, Sr., DB); Michael Welborn (6-0, 265, Sr., DL); Thomas Welborn (6-0, 250, Sr., DL)
Outlook — Having only played two games last spring, the Duhawks have the luxury of a veteran offense coming into this season. Incumbent quarterback and Dubuque Wahlert grad Sigwarth returns for his fifth season. Sigwarth got off to a scorching start last season in two games throwing four touchdown passes and rushing for two more. In 2019, he threw for 1,940 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 832 yards and 10 scores. The Duhawks also welcome back running back Thomas who has played just one game since 2019 after tearing his ACL. He will be complimented in the backfield by Cassville, Wis., native Bausch, who rushed for 311 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. Veteran Eric Hradek, who has also seen significant playing time gives the Duhawks solid depth at running back. Two fifth-year tight ends, Matye and McDevitt, look to contribute to the offense more this season after last season was cut short. Manchester native Cook got off to a hot start last season with three touchdown catches and will look to carry that momentum into his senior season at wide receiver.
Defensively, Loras will have a senior-laden line up front led by Halfill and Dubuque Senior grads Michael and Thomas Welborn. All three have seen significant playing time and look to step into larger roles this season. The Duhawk coaches have high hopes for McWilliams, a hybrid linebacker who had 20 solo tackles in 2019. Foley, a senior who also had 20 tackles along with four interceptions that season, will lead the secondary. Two area natives will also fill major roles in the defensive secondary. Dubuque Wahlert grad Kemp started nine games in 2019 and had two interceptions, while Cascade native Bower started all 10 and is only a junior. Morris, Knighton and Gwynn also expect to fill larger roles this season in the defensive secondary.
Schedule — Sept. 4: at St. Norbert; Sept. 11: UW-EAU CLAIRE; Sept. 18: BUENA VISTA; Sept. 25: at Nebraska Wesleyan; Oct. 2: SIMPSON; Oct. 9: at Wartburg; Oct. 16: COE; Oct. 23: at Central; Nov. 6: LUTHER; Nov. 13: DUBUQUE