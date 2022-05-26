Here is a capsule look at the Iowa state girls golf meets, held today and Friday with all ticket sales for the meets costing $10 and sold online only at the Bound website:
CLASS 4A
Site — Otter Creek Golf Course, Ankeny
Area qualifiers — Western Dubuque
Outlook — The Bobcats have had a stellar spring season and are hoping to cap it with a top finish at the state meet. WD finished sixth last season and will certainly be hoping to improve on that placing with a deep lineup. While the Bobcats were nipped by Cedar Falls for the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional crown, they did gain revenge by beating out the Tigers to win their regional meet, 335-340. Sophomore McKenna Stackis has led the way for the Bobcats the past two seasons, and her 82.33 average over 18 holes ranks 15th in all of Class 4A. Gabi Fagerlind holds a 90.17 average and that ranks 31st in her class. The game-changer for the Bobcats has been the play of freshman CeCe Ball, who has lifted WD with impressive performances and holds a 91 average. With a deep, experienced group rounded out by Addy Jones (93.75), Ella Kluesner (94) and Hanna Kluesner (94.50), the Bobcats are after a top-three finish — if not the championship trophy.
CLASS 3A
Site — River Valley Golf Course, Adel
Area qualifiers — Dubuque Wahlert
Outlook — While the Golden Eagles took their lumps at times this spring against MVC competition, the program proved it is always a contender come postseason time by winning its Class 3A regional with a 371. The Eagles placed fourth at last year’s state meet and should be aiming to crack the top five once again. Sophomore Ava Kalb has played at a high level for Wahlert, and she fronts the Eagles with an 86.71 average, which ranks 16th in 3A. Katelyn Vaassen finished seventh overall last year at the state meet and has an 87 average, good for 17th in her class. Sophomore Julia Busch and junior Maggie Heiar have also developed as the season’s progressed, leaving the Eagles with some confidence entering the finale.
CLASS 2A
Site — Pheasant Ridge Golf Course, Cedar Falls
Area qualifiers — Dyersville Beckman’s Shea Steffen and Maddie Schmitz
Outlook — The Trailblazers’ duo tied with each other for sixth place at their regional meet, both qualifying for the state field. Steffen, a junior, holds a 93.33 average and ranks 19th in 2A, while Schmitz, a sophomore, ranks 28th in her class with a 96.33 average. Both finishing in the top 25 isn’t out of the question. The Blazers just missed the cut in qualifying as a team.
