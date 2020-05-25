Colin Rea knows as much about the status of the 2020 Major League Baseball season as the average fan watching ESPN or following along on the internet.
But, the minute he receives the call from the Chicago Cubs to report to a second spring training, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound right-handed pitcher from Cascade, Iowa, will be ready to go. And he believes he will be better positioned to make an impact for the organization than he was when the coronavirus pandemic halted the original spring training in mid-March.
“One week, we’re super optimistic that we’re going to be playing, and the next week, who knows? It’s been kind of like a roller coaster the last couple of months,” said Rea, who will turn 30 on July 1. “It’s tough, because every year in the offseason you have a set date that you know you have to be ready for, and you’re always working toward that first day of spring training. With that being up in the air, you don’t know how much to ramp up and how much to throw each day.
“We’re trying to do as much as we can without overdoing it and maintain what we had in spring training. It could be one of those things where they tell us, ‘Spring training’s going to start in a few days. Get there as soon as possible,’ so I want to be ready. At the same time, I’m just trying to keep everything in perspective, because there are a lot of people dealing with more serious things than when baseball’s going to start.”
While many Major League Baseball players returned to their homes when spring training halted, Rea opted to stay in Arizona with his wife, Megan, and their two young children. That way, he could gain access to the Cubs’ training facilities in Mesa and be prepared for the re-start.
Players cannot use the indoor portion of the complex or the diamonds, but a handful of pitchers have been able to conduct bullpen sessions with catchers and, recently, pitchers began to work against live hitters in batting practice.
“Colin has been fortunate enough to stay in Arizona, where he has had an opportunity to work out with teammates every day,” said Joe Speed, Rea’s agent. “He has kept himself in great shape and is certainly ready to go should the Cubs need him.”
The sessions have been anything but business as usual, though, for the handful of pitchers and coaches who have stayed in Mesa. They work in small groups, constantly use hand sanitizer or wash their hands, and some have been wearing cloth masks.
Some of Rea’s workouts have been solo. That means taking a bucket of balls and firing one after another into a net behind the plate. Or lifting weights and conditioning at home.
“We trust each other,” Rea said. “We’re staying in constant communication as far as where we go, and we literally go to the baseball field and go home without going anywhere else in between. It’s not like we’re huddled up inside, around each other. We’re outside. We have our space and we’re still playing catch. We’re doing as much as we can as far as social distancing but at the same time trying to get as much work done as possible.”
The Cubs have conducted Zoom meetings with all pitchers in the organization once each week and ask their players to log their activity on a daily basis. So, when spring training starts, the team will know who can be pushed and who will need more conditioning.
For Rea, it’s been productive work after a disappointing start to the original spring training.
Rea won the Pacific Coast League’s pitcher of the year award last season after registering career-highs in victories (14-4), innings pitched (148) and strikeouts (120) in his first season with the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in Des Moines. He spent the first eight years of his career in the San Diego Padres organization and reached the big leagues in 2015.
Rea did not miss a start last season after coming back from 2016 Tommy John surgery, finished second in the PCL with a 3.95 ERA and helped the I-Cubs win the PCL’s American Northern Division championship.
Rea hoped to return to the big leagues out of spring training this season, but he didn’t yield the results he needed in limited opportunities. The Cubs optioned him to Triple-A just a few days before MLB shut down spring training.
“I’d be ready if they said we’re starting tomorrow,” Rea said. “That’s one of the big reasons we stayed down here in Arizona. I feel like I haven’t skipped a beat. If anything, I’ve gotten better. I’ve had a little extra time to hang out with my family, but I’ve also used the time to study video on myself and other guys to see what they do. I like to watch video on guys who have been pitching for a long time, guys who have been durable, and study the way they move, because, obviously, they’re doing some things right.”
In addition to watching video of his mechanics throughout his career, Rea decided to study the work of other pitchers with similar body types and apply what he has learned to his everyday throwing sessions.
“It’s tough that there are no games right now,” Rea said. “But, at the same time, I can use this time to work on things that maybe I didn’t get to work on during the offseason or things I worked on in the offseason that weren’t quite where I wanted them to be. Maybe I needed to do something different because I didn’t get the results I wanted in spring training.
“It was almost like spring training was a little bit of a test for me. Rather than the season starting and trying to work on things, now I have this down time to either start over or change course and go about it a different way.”
Rea has no idea what the Major League Baseball season will look like, if it occurs at all. Some of the possibilities include an early July starting date, games without fans, a roster expanded from 25 to 28 players and a 22-man taxi squad.
“Obviously, there are a lot of unknowns with the virus — the long-term effects, safety and health,” Rea said. “But I know they’re doing as much as they can to make us feel safe. That’s the No. 1 concern for players, coaches and families.
“Personally, this is a season I can’t afford to miss, with where I am age-wise and where I am in my career. The more games we play, the better for me. I’m ready to get started. I’m ready to play as soon as possible.”