The postseason begins today for softball program’s in Iowa’s largest two classifications.
Here is a capsule look at regionals containing area teams, with statistics taken from VarsityBound on Wednesday:
CLASS 5A REGION 7
Today’s quarterfinal — Dubuque Senior (15-25) at Dubuque Hempstead (19-13), 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s semifinals — Senior/Hempstead winner at No. 5 Pleasant Valley (29-7), 7 p.m.; Davenport Central (0-29) at Davenport North (25-11), 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s final — Semifinal winners, site TBA
Senior offensive leaders — Sophie Link (.412, 54 hits, 2 doubles, 3 triples, 36 runs, 11 RBIs); Samantha McDonald (.328, 40 hits, 9 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 11 runs, 23 RBIs); Aubree Steines (.328, 39 hits, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 22 runs, 20 RBIs); Emma Link (.294, 32 hits, 8 doubles, 1 triples, 19 runs, 10 RBIs); Josie Potts (.286, 34 hits, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 19 runs, 14 RBIs); Emma Clancy (.246, 15 hits, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 1 run, 10 RBIs)
Senior pitching leaders — Emma Clancy (7-10, 3.80 ERA, 105 innings, 38 strikeouts, 12 walks); Meredith Gatto (8-10, 3.52 ERA, 111 1/3 innings, 120 strikeouts, 39 walks)
Hempstead offensive leaders — Lydia Ettema (.463, 50 hits, 15 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 24 runs, 33 RBIs); Carleigh Hodgson (.344, 31 hits, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 23 runs, 16 RBIs); Katelyn Hammerand (.340, 18 hits, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 12 runs, 10 RBIs); Chandler Houselog (.333, 35 hits, 7 doubles, 2 home runs, 3 runs, 19 RBIs); Mady Pint (.327, 35 hits, 8 doubles, 5 triples, 5 home runs, 29 runs, 29 RBIs)
Hempstead pitching leaders — Peyton Paulsen (10-8, 1 save, 1.66 ERA, 109 2/3 innings, 94 strikeouts, 35 walks); Lydia Ettema (6-0, 2.94 ERA, 47 2/3 innings, 23 strikeouts, 11 walks); Abby Winter (2-3, 2 saves, 1.89 ERA, 33 1/3 innings, 22 strikeouts, 5 walks); Kenzie Tomkins (3-2, 3.08 ERA, 25 innings, 10 strikeouts, 8 walks)
Outlook — Hempstead and Senior meet for the third time this season, but with a little bit more importance. The Mustangs are 23-7 against Senior since the 2009 season and have won seven in a row and 16 of 17 in the series. Hempstead won the regular-season doubleheader at the Dubuque Girls Independent League Complex, 10-0 and 10-5, to open the season on May 25. The Mustangs recovered from a mid-season lull and have won five straight and seven of eight entering the postseason. Senior is also playing some of its best ball of the season despite dropping its regular-season finale. The Rams have won five of their last six. Neither Hempstead nor Senior faced any other team in the regional during the regular season.
CLASS 4A REGION 7
Today’s quarterfinals — Dubuque Wahlert (2-29) at Decorah (17-7), 7 p.m.; Waverly-Shell Rock (12-17) at Charles City (23-11), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s semifinals — Wahlert/Decorah winner at No. 2 Western Dubuque (30-7), 7 p.m.; Waverly-Shell Rock/Charles City winner at No. 9 West Delaware (27-9), 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s final — Semifinal winners, site TBA
Wahlert offensive leaders — Anna Roling (.337, 28 hits, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 11 runs, 6 RBIs); Isabelle Pfeiffer (.333, 24 hits, 4 doubles, 12 runs, 8 RBIs); Lauren McClimon (.239, 17 hits, 1 double, 12 runs, 1 RBI); Alexia Zeal (.228, 18 hits, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 10 runs, 10 RBIs); Kayla Wuebker (.222, 14 hits, 1 triple, 6 runs, 9 RBIs)
Wahlert pitching leaders — Alex Glatt (1-17, 1 save, 8.55 ERA, 93 1/3 innings, 35 strikeouts, 31 walks); Anna Roling (1-12, 11.02 ERA, 73 2/3 innings, 34 strikeouts, 66 walks)
Western Dubuque offensive leaders — Sara Horsfield (.571, 76 hits, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 70 runs, 19 RBIs); Sydney Kennedy (.516, 64 hits, 27 doubles, 5 home runs, 29 runs, 56 RBIs); Brynn Walters (.429, 27 hits, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 16 runs, 7 RBIs); Maddie Harris (.406, 41 hits, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 20 runs, 35 RBIs); Abigail Kluesner (.364, 43 hits, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 27 runs, 42 RBIs); Audrey Biermann (.361, 43 hits, 1 double, 21 runs, 13 RBIs)
Western Dubuque pitching leaders — Sydney Kennedy (14-5, 1 save, 1.77 ERA, 122 1/3 innings, 169 strikeouts, 31 walks); Meredith Hoerner (16-2, 2.32 ERA, 108 2/3 innings, 140 strikeouts, 40 walks)
West Delaware offensive leaders — Eve Wedewer (.491, 26 hits, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 15 runs, 27 RBIs); Alivia Schulte (.471, 56 hits, 1 double, 38 runs, 12 RBIs); Ella Koloc (.421, 53 hits, 13 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 46 runs, 20 RBIs); Mia Peyton (.363, 33 hits, 11 doubles, 4 home runs, 4 runs, 35 RBIs); Eva Winn (.309, 17 hits, 2 doubles, 11 runs, 14 RBIs); Heather Heims (.309, 29 hits, 8 doubles, 3 home runs, 19 runs, 26 RBIs)
West Delaware pitching leaders — Erin Mullen (21-7, 2.23 ERA, 175 2/3 innings, 79 strikeouts, 22 walks)
Outlook — Western Dubuque is the favorite to emerge from the region and the stats show why. The Bobcats are hitting .367 as a team and have five hitters hitting .361 or better. And the speed is abundant. Horsfield, who leads the state regardless of class in both hits and runs, is 27-for-29 on stolen base attempts and Biermann is 19-for-21. And that doesn’t even take into account Kennedy, the reigning TH Player of the Year who got even better this season. The Bobcats did not play potential semifinal opponent Decorah this year, but did sweep Dubuque Wahlert, 12-4 and 15-0, to open the season on May 25. They did not face any of the teams on the other side of the bracket, either. It’s been a tough season for Wahlert, but there are signs of growth and reasons for optimism in the future. The Golden Eagles have scored a combined 15 runs over their past four games; they had just nine in the 10 games prior. Wahlert has not faced Decorah at all over the last decade. West Delaware reached the state quarterfinals last year and returns mostly the entire roster. The Hawks have not played any of the other programs in the region.