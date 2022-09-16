There’s really nothing better than a pair of rivals meeting up under the lights.
And so tonight, hundreds of fans will file into Dalzell Field intent on seeing their team knock off a team they love to hate as Dubuque Hempstead (0-3) hosts Western Dubuque (1-2) in a game with big implications for both programs.
“I just love the energy that comes with it. It’s just one of those deals that, I believe it’s the essence of football,” Western Dubuque coach Justin Penner said. “Really, the beginning of football was just about the pride of one community against the pride of another community. And when you have close proximity like we do, that’s it. That’s as good as it gets.”
It’s important to both sides.
Hempstead is coming off its best game of the season, albeit a loss at Iowa City West.
“That sounds funny when we lost, 40-15, but it was a one-score game in the fourth quarter, and actually we were driving and the wheels just kind of fell off at the end with two pick-sixes,” Mustangs coach Jeff Hoerner said. “We really do feel like we had our best game — far from what we think we’re capable of — but we do feel like we’ve put a little bit more together each week. So that’s definitely something we can hang our hat on and be proud of.”
Hoerner and his players also know how important it is to win this game. As a Class 5A team, playoff qualifiers are decided by an RPI system that takes into account each game of the season.
In many years, a 5-4 record is enough to get in.
A loss tonight would leave the Mustangs with zero margin for error the rest of the way.
But they know it won’t be easy.
Western Dubuque is 4-0 all-time against Hempstead’s varsity. The Mustangs’ junior varsity beat WD’s varsity, 7-0, in 1977.
“Whenever we play Western Dubuque we know that they’re going to be physical, they’re going to be tough, they’re going to fire off the ball hard,” Hoerner said. “We can see on film they’ve definitely got some good athletes in their secondary, skill positions on offense and the return game. And to have a freshman quarterback win a game (last week) the way that he did, ... that’s pretty impressive.
“Not knowing who’s going to play this week for them, we’re prepping for anything. But we feel like they’ve had a really, really tough schedule to start, so we’re preparing for a tough one from them.”
Western Dubuque is coming off its first win of the season last week, a come-from-behind victory over Iowa City Liberty in which freshman quarterback Brett Harris threw a go-ahead touchdown to Daviyon Gaston on fourth down with 19 seconds to play.
Harris will make his second start tonight as the Bobcats face a test before Class 4A district play begins next week.
“I would expect their best foot forward,” Penner said. “I just think there’s an intense desire to win this game for both sides, so anything less than that would shock me.”
