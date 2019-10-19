It’s been an up and down season for Dubuque’s two NCAA Division III football teams.
After today, only one of them will walk away from Chalmers Field riding a winning streak.
Loras travels across town to the University of Dubuque in the annual Key City Clash rivalry game at 2 p.m. — the Spartans’ homecoming game. In a season in which neither team has been able to string much momentum together, both squads are coming off big wins a week ago (the Duhawks, 56-21, over Luther during their homecoming; UD, 28-7, at previously ranked Central).
It’s a chance for both teams to turn around slow starts to their seasons. Both programs opened the season 1-3. A win here could potentially put the Spartans (3-3, 2-2 American Rivers Conference) in the hunt for the conference crown. For Loras (2-3, 1-2), it would mean ending a losing streak to UD that dates back to 2011 — eight consecutive games.
“First off, it’s a rivalry game so it’s going to be a big game,” said Duhawks coach Steve Helminiak after last Saturday’s win over the Norse. “They’re going to be flying high and they’re a good football team. So we’ve got to be bringing everything we’ve got to compete with that football team.”
Loras got back to its high-scoring ways last week with six rushing touchdowns spread out among three different players. The defense has made a few strides, holding three of the last four opponents to 21 points or fewer, and the Luther victory marked the Duhawks’ first conference win of the season.
The Spartans fall short of Loras in points per game (28.2-21.8) and only hold a slight edge in points allowed (25.3-29.2). But it’s worth noting that Dubuque’s two A-R-C wins — home vs. Coe and at Central — also happen to be against the two teams the Duhawks lost to in league play this year.
The schedule hasn’t been too forgiving to the Spartans, who opened the season at No. 3 UW-Whitewater and traveled to No. 15 Wartburg and the previously ranked Dutch. UD can’t afford to overlook any opponent here on out, but it’s worth noting that the Spartans’ final four opponents, including Luther, Buena Vista and Nebraska Wesleyan, have just two A-R-C wins among them.
“We’re nearing the end of our tough schedule, we’re front-end loaded,” Zweifel said, following UD’s 20-14 win over Coe on Oct. 5. “When you’re 1-3, you lose a lot of confidence, no matter who you’ve lost to. You lose to great teams and you’re still 1-3.”
Early on in the current winning streak, the Spartans manhandled Loras, outscoring the Duhawks by an average of 46.3-8.7. But in recent years, Loras has seemingly gained some ground. The 2017 Clash ended on a missed would-be game-tying field goal as time expired for the Duhawks in Dubuque’s 27-24 win. A year later, Marshon Crowder’s 50-yard scoop and score in the final minute lifted the Spartans to a come-from-behind 49-42 victory.
Given the recent history, today’s matchup will be telling for both sides. Dubuque hopes to prove it’s a real contender. Loras, surely, is desperate to end it’s cold streak and put together a winning season.
As always there will be a lot of emotion riding into this game, Helminiak said.
Who manages those best today might be the victor.