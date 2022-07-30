Tyler Lang knew exactly the type of situation he was walking into.
A first-year head coach, he was taking over a Dubuque Wahlert team that had won just two games in a difficult and disappointing season a year prior.
On paper, this season didn’t necessarily look like it was going to be a whole lot better in the preseason.
The team had just one senior and two juniors in its probable starting lineup, and the roster was dominated by players in eighth and ninth grades.
Lang’s not sure he would have seen this coming even if a stranger had walked up to him and told him his Golden Eagles will not only post a winning record, but secure just the second state tournament berth in program history.
“I’d be lying if I told you I’d believe them,” he said.
But, he and his team converted a bunch of new believers this season.
Wahlert (23-18) finished with a winning record for just the second time in the last 12 years. The Eagles went 3-for-3 in the regional tournament, including a big sixth-inning rally in the regional final that sent the program to Fort Dodge for the first time since 2009.
“When I took the job, we knew there was going to be some work to be done, that it was going to be a rollercoaster of a ride,” said Lang, the Telegraph Herald Coach of the Year after overseeing Wahlert’s 21-win improvement. “I knew the eighth-graders coming in were going to be pretty talented. Obviously Izzy (Pfeiffer), our lone senior, was a big part of our success with her leadership and the way she just mentored those young kids. With Tierani (Teslow) and Bailey (Welu) coming back, that was also a big help as well.”
But the rest of the roster was fairly inexperienced.
A bunch of the freshmen had played as eighth-graders during that 2-28 season. But, of the 18 players on the varsity roster, 12 of them were freshmen or younger. Seven eighth-graders made at least 13 starts for Wahlert this season and the only three players to start all 41 games this season — Ruth Tauber, Julia Roth and Kylie Sieverding — have not yet started their freshman year of high school.
“Like I’ve mentioned before, those eighth-graders, they’re competitors,” Lang said. “They really didn’t get fazed by a whole lot.”
And with Lang’s guidance, the team didn’t split up into groups based on age, friendships or travel ball teammates.
It was all for one.
“The atmosphere is a lot different because the girls are relaxed and they just work hard at practice and we know when to goof off,” Welu said. “(Coach Lang) doesn’t allow cliques or anything. It’s like a big family. There are no specific groups of people, it’s just a big family.”
With that chemistry, the season started off with a bang that opened a lot of eyes.
The Eagles swept defending Class 4A state champion and No. 2-ranked Western Dubuque, 16-6 and 7-6, in a season-opening doubleheader on the road.
But, they then lost seven of their next nine games.
“When we beat West Dubuque, I was kind of telling myself we can do something special. But, as young as we are, there’s going to be peaks and valleys in a season and it’s just all dependent on how we respond to the lows and to adversity,” Lang said. “But our motto this year was to embrace the opportunity, keep pushing forward with whatever happens and let’s learn from it.”
Wahlert snapped out of it with a sweep of Waterloo West before being shut out in the opener of a city doubleheader against undefeated and overpowering Dubuque Hempstead.
Wahlert slugged its way to a 9-5 victory in the second game, handing the rival Mustangs their first loss of the season and earning just its second win over Hempstead since the state tournament run in 2009.
That win helped the Eagles eventually earn a share of the city title and started a run of six wins in seven games, including a big rally out of a 10-run deficit to beat Waterloo East.
“The way the season went, they didn’t get fazed by anything, whether it was going into Hempstead (with them) undefeated … coming back from Waterloo East and beating them and then the regional final as well,” Lang said. “They were never fazed by anything. They just continued to battle night in and night out.”
Wahlert opened the postseason with a run-rule victory over Waukon before hitting the road to secure a 4-1 victory over Crestwood in the Class 3A regional semifinal.
On the other side of the bracket, West Delaware was making some noise of its own after a disappointing regular season. But the Hawks were playing their best ball at the right time despite an 8-26 record.
And for a few innings, on their home diamond, it didn’t look good for the Eagles.
West Delaware’s No. 9 hitter hit a pair of home runs and the Hawks surged out to a six-run lead. Wahlert chipped away and was trailing by four runs by the time the bottom of the sixth inning rolled around.
But, Lang noticed something in the dugout before the half-inning began and called the team together for a pep talk.
“The girls came in and they just seemed a little off,” he said. “I told the girls when they came in, ‘I believe in you 100%, you have to believe in yourself and one another.’ I reminded them that they came back against Waterloo East from 10 runs down and they can do this. It was kind of a look in their eyes that, they realized that they could pull it off.”
It might go down as the best pep talk in Wahlert softball history.
Welu homered to start the inning and the hits kept coming. Tauber tied the game with a three-run homer and another eighth-grader, Addison Klein, drove in the go-ahead run in what turned into an 8-7 victory.
Lang was understandably a little emotional after the victory.
“Just all the work that the girls put in, it hits you a little different when you’re a coach. Just not only from the team aspect, but Wahlert softball and its community and the times that they’ve had over the years,” he said a couple weeks later. “This little run they got on, it just feels like it pulled the whole Wahlert softball community back together.”
Wahlert went 0-2 in Fort Dodge, but put forth one heck of an effort.
The Eagles pushed eventual state champion Mount Vernon in the quarterfinals, but a pair of sacrifice flies in the fifth inning pushed the Mustangs to a 3-1 victory.
Wahlert rallied multiple times in the consolation game against Davis County before losing in eight innings, 11-10.
But, it was an unforgettable experience for a first-year coach making his first trek to state.
“My sister (Sam) played on some very competitive teams at Senior but was just never able to get over the hump, so I made sure that we got down there early enough where we could just take in the whole experience,” Lang said. “We’re warming up over there on one of the practice fields and ADM Adel and North Scott are in a tight one right before us and just the roaring and the cheering, it just echoed from that place and it just sent chills down your spine.”
Multiple coaches this season mentioned that Wahlert is going to be a really good program in the coming years.
Pfeiffer agrees that this is just the beginning of the ascent.
“Coach Lang is an amazing coach. I have learned so much from him in even one season. I know he is going to take this program and skyrocket,” she said. “I know he’s going to take these eighth-graders and mold them into the best players they can be and I’m so excited to come back and to watch this team, how far they go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.