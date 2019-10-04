Double teams and interference don’t seem to have any effect.
Future opponents might want to start triple-teaming Kendrick Watkins-Hogue. And dedicating a safety for deep coverage over the top.
Even then, it might not make a difference.
Watkins-Hogue continued his stellar season on Friday night, hauling in 11 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown as the Rams outlasted Waterloo West, 28-14, at Dalzell Field.
“He’s pretty special,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “He’s made a ton of big plays for us this year and he continues to. Sometimes I just shake my head.”
It was just the fifth time Senior (4-2, 1-1 Class 4A District 3) has beaten the Wahawks (3-3, 0-2) in their last 12 meetings dating to 2009. But none of those other meetings had featured a game-breaker quite like Watkins-Hogue, who registered his third 200-yard game of the season and came within 4 yards of eclipsing the program’s single-game receiving yardage record for a third time this season.
With three games still remaining, Watkins-Hogue has already put together the best season for a Rams receiver since Keegan Gallery caught 61 passes for 739 yards and seven touchdowns in 2012.
A 6-foot-1, 160-pound junior, Watkins-Hogue unofficially has 40 receptions for 856 yards — a new program record — and seven touchdowns.
“He’s an animal,” Senior quarterback Tom Casey said of Watkins-Hogue, his roommate at the Rams’ offseason team camp in Des Moines. “We really connected. He’s been my No. 1 this whole season and I can always count on him making a big play or running under it for me.”
Watkins-Hogue gave the Rams a 14-0 lead after leaping and hauling in a deep pass along the far sideline, then keeping his balance in bounds before streaking 75 yards for a touchdown. He sprinted through double coverage and shook off a defensive pass interference penalty to haul in a finger-tip catch that went for 65 yards and set up Hunter Preston’s 20-yard touchdown pass from Casey just before halftime.
“I was surprised at myself for staying in bounds,” Watkins-Hogue said. “Tommy and I work on it every day. It’s fingertip grabs. I told Tommy, I’ve got you, you’ve got me, so let’s go run this scoreboard up.”
Casey is ascending the program leaderboards, too, after completing 15 of 22 passes for 252 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception.
Casey has thrown for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, breaking the regular-season yardage mark set by Chaz Hancock in 2017. No Senior QB has thrown for more yards since Austin Clemens passed for 1,584 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2012.
Waterloo West quarterback Carter Maske threw touchdown passes to Shawonyta Norman (9 yards) and DaQuavion Walker (63) on consecutive offensive snaps in the second quarter that knotted the game at 14.
Maske finished 12-for-27 for 182 yards and an interception, but completed just 2 of 11 passes in the second half. Isaac Tolbert ran for 105 yards on 23 carries for the Wahawks.
Preston also scored on a 32-yard run in the opening quarter, and Cain McWilliams scored on a 3-yard run near the end of the third quarter — part of a 23-carry, 107-yard effort.
My whole time here at Senior we haven’t gotten a homecoming win, so it’s pretty special,” Casey said. “That’s what all us seniors wanted to work for this week. We wanted a homecoming win, to give our fans something to cheer about and celebrate tomorrow at the dance, and we came out with a pretty good win.”