CUBA CITY • SOPHOMORE • GUARD
Vitals: Season averages of 17.2 points, 4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 4 steals; Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association first team; SWAL Player of the Year; SWAL first team
Breakdown: Olson followed a breakout freshman campaign with an even better sophomore season, leading the Cubans team ranked consistently inside the top 10 all the way to the sectional finals. Expect even bigger things from her over the next two seasons.
PLATTEVILLE • SENIOR •GUARD
Vitals: Season averages of 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals; WBCA honorable mention all-state; SWC Co-Player of the Year; SWC first team
Breakdown: The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater commit led the Hillmen in scoring, rebounds, assists and steals. Earlier this season, she became just the fifth player in Platteville’s history to eclipse the 1,000-point benchmark for her career. A four-year varsity player, Nies helped the Hillmen reach 20 wins twice during her tenure.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT • SENIOR • CENTER
Vitals: Season averages of 12.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists; Iowa Print Sports Writers Association 3A all-state second team; Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state first team; MVC Mississippi Division first team
Breakdown: A three-year varsity starter, Donovan was a central piece in leading the Golden Eagles to state tournament berths in her sophomore and senior seasons. A consistent scorer and pesky defender in the post, the senior missed averaging a double-double this year by the slimmest of margins.
CASCADE • SENIOR • GUARD
Vitals: Season averages of 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists; IPSWA 2A third-team all-state; IGCA 2A third-team all-state; IGCA 2A Southeast all-district team; RVC first team
Breakdown: Lux has averaged double figures in scoring for the Cougars over the last three seasons. She became just the fifth player in program history to reach 1,000 points scored for her career in a game against Clayton Ridge earlier this season. A mainstay in the starting lineup for one of the top programs in Class 2A.
GALENA • JUNIOR • GUARD
Vitals: Season averages of 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists; Illinois AP all-state second team; Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state first team; NUIC Co-Player of the Year; NUIC first team
Breakdown: A key component in Galena’s two straight state semifinal appearances. Hefel is a playmaker who can score from anywhere on the floor. She is also a menace defensively and proven rebounder. Look for big things from her as a senior.
CUBA CITY • SOPHOMORE • FORWARD
Vitals: Season averages of 15.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 2 assists; WBCA all-state honorable mention; SWAL first team
Breakdown: Vosberg and Olson formed a super-sophomore combo that had Cuba City among the last eight teams standing in Wisconsin’s Division 4 postseason. At 5-foot-10, she is a proven scorer, converting nearly 60 percent of her attempts from the floor. Her complimentary rebounds and steals stat line show she can do much more than just put it in the hoop.
BELLEVUE • SENIOR • FORWARD
Vitals: Season averages of 13.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.7 steals, 2.8 assists; IGCA 2A all-state third team; IGCA 2A Southeast all-district team; RVC first team
Breakdown: A consistent post presence and all-around disruptor on the court for the Comets the past few seasons. DeShaw has been a key cog on both ends of the floor for a Bellevue team that has reached three straight regional finals.
