For the first time since last month’s first round of the city meet, Mother Nature wasn’t a factor.
And with regionals looming, Wahlert girls golf coach Dan Mulligan was thankful his team took advantage of a rare sunny spring afternoon.
“It was wonderful, having the sun out and not a lot of wind for a change, it was great,” Mulligan said. “We just haven’t had any chance to get in a rhythm. It’s nice to get a full 18 holes in because the postseason is sneaking up quickly.”
Carrying a two-stroke advantage from last month’s first round at Thunder Hills, the Golden Eagles reclaimed the city title Wednesday at Dubuque Golf & Country Club with a 36-hole total of 370-371—741.
Senior (389-375—764) finished second and Hempstead (435-393—828) placed third.
Western Dubuque, in second place and trailing by just two strokes entering the final round, only completed nine holes on Wednesday due to an early curfew within the school district. The Bobcats finished with a 27-hole score of 372-172—544.
Wahlert’s Ava Kalb was the wire-to-wire meet medalist with a 79-81—160. The Golden Eagles’ sophomore led after the first round on April 11.
Unlike that day, where she found her groove on the back nine after struggling on the front, Kalb wasn’t flashy, but steady throughout on Wednesday.
“I was pretty consistent today front and back,” Kalb said. “I was struggling a little bit putting, but felt really good about all my hits. Overall, it was just a really consistent day for me.”
Kalb said Wednesday’s result is a good sign for her individually and for her team with regionals approaching in two weeks.
“I feel pretty confident,” she said. “Hopefully I can continue to hit the ball well and just stay consistent. As a team, we have a lot of new people and we are really starting to come together. We definitely have had some improvements from last year.”
Wahlert also counted scores from Katelynn Vaassen (87), Julia Busch (100), and Maggie Heiar (103). Vaassen was the city meet’s bronze medalist with a two-round score of 86-87—173.
Senior was paced by city meet silver medalist Kylie Felderman. The Rams’ senior followed up her first round 85 with an 87 on Wednesday to finish with 172 overall.
Felderman currently sits in third place individually after Monday’s Mississippi Valley Conference Super Meet and said that momentum carried over to Wednesday.
“Yeah, I felt good hitting the ball on Monday and carried that confidence with me today,” Felderman said. “I’ve just been getting a better swing and making more solid contact.
She said the consistency of Senior’s top scorers should bode well heading toward the postseason and into next Monday’s divisional meet, where they sit in second place as a team.
“Our bottom four (scorers) are close to each other most of the time, so they should be able to pull it together and give us some solid scores,” she said.
Senior’s Paige Lewis (92-86—178) finished in fourth place overall individually. The Rams also counted scores from Megan Ludovissy (99) and Mya Beau (103) on Wednesday.
Hempstead, which is riding the momentum of a first-round lead in the Valley Division after Monday’s Super Meet, improved its first-round city meet total by 42 strokes with Wednesday’s 393.
Carleigh Hodgson’s 89 paced the Mustangs, followed by Sydney Lyon’s 93, Emma Daughetee’s 99, and Mia Westland’s 112.
Ce Ce Ball’s 38 was the top score for Western Dubuque in its condensed nine-hole round on Wednesday. The Bobcats also got results from McKenna Stackis (41) and Hannah Kluesner (44). Gabi Fagerlind, Ella Kluesner, and Addy Jones each fired a 49 to tie for WD’s fourth-counted score.
Mulligan summed up the situation perfectly as the season winds down and regionals await.
“Everybody needs to get reps — all the teams,” he said. “It’s just been so sporadic this season. I just applaud all the girls for hanging in there and having good attitudes this season.”