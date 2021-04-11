Baylor Kivlahan, Sean Shealer, Camdyn Spangler and Parker Rojemann have been selected as this year’s recipients of the Carter Ray Giese Sportsmanship Award.
The Dubuque Youth Hockey Association players were recognized for their leadership, sportsmanship and loyalty to their team and the game. Kivlahan and Shealer play for the Dubuque Saints high school team, Spangler plays at the Bantam level, and Rojemann plays at the Squirt level.
The awards honor Carter Giese, a young, talented multi-sport athlete with a zest for life and a positive attitude who inspired anyone pursuing athletics. He died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in 2013 at age 22 and just one week away from his graduation from the University of Iowa.
The Dubuque Youth Hockey Association and the Giese family awards an annual scholarship to athletes who demonstrate the same qualities that Carter Giese exemplified. The scholarship is supported by the Carter R. Giese Endowment Fund, which is held by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, and helps local youth access recreational opportunities and supports programs that build strong character values.
“Carter had a unique, natural talent that allowed him to compete at a high level in almost every sport, although his special passion was for hockey,” the foundation wrote in a release announcing the scholarship winners. “He ranked highly in both assists and goals scored, while his sense of fairness meant he also recorded few penalty minutes.
“As confident and talented as he was, he was never arrogant. He appreciated competition for its own sake and was always fair and respectful. He demonstrated a sense of camaraderie toward his fellow competitors, whether teammates or opponents. With Carter, sports were never about winning or defeating an opponent — they were always about the joy of competing. Carter had much to give and never hesitated to help others. In both sports and life, Carter’s caring and respectful manner touched many lives in ways that reverberate through time. He was truly a young man whose life was a lesson for all of us.”
Other nominees for the award included: Tristan Priest from the high school team; Cody Kruser from the Bantam level; Logan Herzog, Bryce Kelly and Ethan Waddick from the Pee Wee level; Owen Lippold from the Squirt level; and Memphis Freund, Liam Patterson and Evalie Riedl from the Red, White & Blue level.
DUBUQUE COUNTY BASEBALL HALL OF FAME WEEKEND SET
The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame will hold its induction ceremonies for the 2021 class on July 9-10.
The induction dinner/program will take place at 7 p.m. on July 9 at Happy’s Place in Key West. The Telegraph Herald Semi-Pro All-Star Game and induction ceremonies are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on July 10 at Memorial Park in Worthington. The rain date is 5:30 p.m. on July 11.
The 2021 Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame Board of Directors include: newly elected president Gary Langel, vice president Jerry Roling, secretary/treasurer Rich Knepper and directors Jude Milbert, Bruce Maahs, John Lehmann and newly elected Jim Leitner, who replaces the late B.J. Featherston. Selection of the 2021 Hall of Fame inductees along with the All-Star Game participants will be announced at later dates.
REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR IOWA GAMES
Registration for the 2021 Summer Iowa Games opened on April 1 under a three-tiered deadline system that encourages athletes to enter early to save on participation fees. After postponing the games last summer, the Iowa Sports Foundation has created coronavirus protocol to keep participants safe during the competitions.
The games are scheduled for July 10-11, July 23-25 and July 30-Aug. 1 (main weekend) at sites mostly around central Iowa. For more information, visit www.iowagames.org.
DAKOTA OPTS TO END FOOTBALL SEASON EARLY
The Dakota (Ill.) High School football team opted to cancel the final three games of its spring season due to coronavirus concerns. That includes Friday night’s game against Lena-Winslow and dates with Orangeville on April 16 and Stockton on April 23. The Indians finished 0-2.