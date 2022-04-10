Rea won his first start of the Japanese big-league season on Thursday, when he scattered five hits and allowed three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings of work in a 7-3 decision over the Orix Buffaloes. He struck out four and walked one batter ... Last season, Rea began the season with Fukuoka but returned home when his wife, Megan, gave birth to the couple’s third child. He spent the final two months in the Milwaukee Brewers’ organization and returned to the big leagues for the final week of the regular season.
THEO DENLINGER
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 25. Position: Right-handed reliver. Hometown: Cuba City, Wis. Organization: Chicago White Sox. Current team: Winston-Salem Dash. League: High-A East. Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
The flame-throwing right-handed pitcher from Bradley University debuted last season and went 0-1 with a 3.24 ERA, two saves, 31 strikeouts and seven walks in 16 appearances at two stops — the Arizona Rookie League and Low-A Kannapolis. During this spring training camp, he received five call-ups to the White Sox big-league camp but did not appear in a game. Denlinger made his Winston-Salem (N.C.) debut on Friday and allowed two runs, struck out two and walked two in 1 1/3 innings.
IAN MOLLER
Height: 6-0. Weight: 200. Age: 19. Position: Catcher. Hometown: Dubuque. Organization: Texas Rangers. Current team: Rangers rookie affiliate. League: Extended spring training. Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
After signing with the Rangers, the recent 2021 Wahlert graduate batted .220 (11-for-50) with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs in 15 games in the Arizona Complex League last summer. He posted a .381 on-base percentage and .480 slugging percentage. This spring, Moller appeared in three big-league exhibition games and went 0-for-3 with two walks, one RBI, one run scored and a .400 on-base percentage. He will likely join the Down East Wood Ducks, a Low Class A East Division team located in Kinston, N.C., after a few weeks in extended spring training to work on pitch calling.