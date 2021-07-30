For the third consecutive summer, a Dubuque County baseball player will compete in the prestigious Perfect Game All-American Classic.
Tommy Specht, a junior outfielder from Dubuque Wahlert, will play in the 19th annual event scheduled for Aug. 22 at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres. Specht is currently in Cary, N.C., participating in the Prospects Development Pipeline League — a joint effort between Major League Baseball and USA Baseball. He plays travel baseball for the powerhouse East Coast Sox, who are based in Mississippi.
Calvin Harris, who recently completed his freshman season at the University of Mississippi, played in the PG All-American Classic in 2019 following his junior season at Western Dubuque. Last season, Wahlert’s Ian Moller played in the PG All-American Classic in Oklahoma City. The Texas Rangers signed Moller last week after selecting him in the fourth round of the MLB Draft.
Four players from the 2020 All-American Classic were among the top 10 players chosen in this year’s MLB amateur draft. That includes Jackson Jobe, the son of former Dubuquer Jennifer (Lukens) Jobe and professional golfer Brandt Jobe, at No. 3 overall by the Detroit Tigers.
Jack Leiter, chosen second overall by the Texas Rangers, played in the 2018 PG Classic. His Vanderbilt University teammate, Kumar Rocker, played in the 2017 PG Classic and went 10th overall to the New York Mets.
A panel of talent evaluators assembled by Perfect Game selected the participants for the 2021 All-American Classic after evaluations at a series of tournaments and events. That included the Perfect Game National Showcase, which took place July 14-18 in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Prior to the PG Classic, the players will participate in a fundraising effort to help support pediatric cancer patients at the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.
The Perfect Game All-American Classic will be streamed live on PerfectGame.TV.