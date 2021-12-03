Outlook — Lancaster won its first 11 games last season before going 6-7 the rest of the way. They do return a solid core from last year’s team, so the Flying Arrows should be a contender in the SWC. Idaho State commit Bridee Burks (11 ppg, 5.7 rpg) will be the senior leader after earning second team all-conference honors last winter. She will be joined by starters Lainee Burks, Place, and Uppena, who were all scoring threats last season.
Outlook — The Hillmen placed second in the ultra-competitive SWC last season and with first-team all-conference guard Nies returning, they should be in the mix once again. Nies averaged 14.5 points per game and 4.2 assists last winter. Poller (9.4 ppg) and Weigel (8.4 ppg) will join her as returning starters. Platteville returns a good amount of experience and will be very strong in the back court. With a good post presence, they have the potential down low as well.
Outlook — The Blackhawks were the SWC champions last season after a perfect 9-0 conference run. With University of Wisconsin recruit Krahn back for her senior campaign, they have to be considered the favorites once again. Krahn averaged 20.6 points per game and will be eager to avenge a heartbreaking one-point loss to Lake Mills in the sectionals last season. With a good supporting cast surrounding her, expect Prairie du Chien to be primed for a deep postseason run.