Lancaster senior Bridee Burks will play collegiate basketball at Idaho State University.

 Shannon Mumm Telegraph Herald

Here is a capsule look at the area girls basketball teams competing in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference this season:

LANCASTER

Coach — Mark Uppena

Last season — 17-7, 5-5 SWC

Key returning players — Bridee Burks (Sr., G); Lainee Burks (Jr., G); Tatianna Place (Sr., G); Sophie Uppena (Sr., F); Jenna Wolf (Jr., F); Rose White (Jr., G); Anna Murphy (Sr., G)

Promising newcomers — Lily Weber (Soph., G/F); Mallory Olmstead (Soph., G/F)

Outlook — Lancaster won its first 11 games last season before going 6-7 the rest of the way. They do return a solid core from last year’s team, so the Flying Arrows should be a contender in the SWC. Idaho State commit Bridee Burks (11 ppg, 5.7 rpg) will be the senior leader after earning second team all-conference honors last winter. She will be joined by starters Lainee Burks, Place, and Uppena, who were all scoring threats last season.

PLATTEVILLE

Coach — Brandon Temperly

Last season — 12-7, 6-3 SWC

Key returning players — Camryn Nies (Jr., G); Lizzie Poller (Jr., G); Hailey Weigel (Jr., G); Emily Philipps (Sr., F); Lexie Ludlum (Sr., F); Kasey Hammill (Sr., F); Ellie Temperly (Jr., F); Gwyneth Erickson (Jr., F); Paige Kerkenbush (Jr., G); Meagan Hall (Jr., G)

Promising newcomer — Alyssa Blevins (Soph., G/F)

Outlook — The Hillmen placed second in the ultra-competitive SWC last season and with first-team all-conference guard Nies returning, they should be in the mix once again. Nies averaged 14.5 points per game and 4.2 assists last winter. Poller (9.4 ppg) and Weigel (8.4 ppg) will join her as returning starters. Platteville returns a good amount of experience and will be very strong in the back court. With a good post presence, they have the potential down low as well.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN

Coach — Paula Shedivy

Last season — 17-3, 9-0 SWC

Key returning players — Lily Krahn (Sr., G); Teagan Radloff (Jr., F); Allison Allbee (Sr., F); Ashlynn Knapp (Jr., G); Allison Kennedy (Sr., F)

Outlook — The Blackhawks were the SWC champions last season after a perfect 9-0 conference run. With University of Wisconsin recruit Krahn back for her senior campaign, they have to be considered the favorites once again. Krahn averaged 20.6 points per game and will be eager to avenge a heartbreaking one-point loss to Lake Mills in the sectionals last season. With a good supporting cast surrounding her, expect Prairie du Chien to be primed for a deep postseason run.

