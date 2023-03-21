Minnesota Ohio St Hockey
Stephen Halliday leads Ohio State in scoring as a freshman forward. A year ago, he set the USHL Tier I scoring record while playing for the Dubuque Fighting Saints. The Buckeyes earned a berth into the NCAA tournament.

 Emilee Chinn The Associated Press

All but three of the 16 teams who earned berths in the NCAA Division I hockey tournament feature players with ties to the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

The tournament begins this weekend and concludes with the Frozen Four on April 6-8 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

