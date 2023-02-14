Iowa Class 4A No. 7-ranked Dubuque Senior (16-3) is the top-seeded team in Substate 3 and will open its postseason run on Feb. 24 in a substate semifinal against either Davenport Central (12-7) or Muscatine (5-14).
Pleasant Valley (14-5) hosts Dubuque Hempstead (1-18) in the other Substate 3 quarterfinal on Feb. 20, with the victor advancing to play at Bettendorf (13-6) in the semifinals.
The substate final is Feb. 28, with the state tournament running March 6-10 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Dubuque Wahlert (10-9) will host Maquoketa (13-7) in a Class 3A Substate 5 quarterfinal on Feb. 20, with the winner playing either Davenport Assumption (11-8) or DeWitt Central (5-14) in the semifinals on Feb. 23.
Western Dubuque (8-11) plays at Center Point-Urbana (12-9) in the Substate 5 quarterfinals. The winner plays either No. 4 Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-5) or Clear Creek-Amana (5-15) in the semifinals.
The substate final is scheduled for Feb. 27.
West Delaware plays at Decorah in a Class 3A Substate 4 quarterfinal on Feb. 20, with the winner playing fifth-ranked Marion (16-4) or Vinton-Shellsburg (3-17) in the semifinals on Feb. 23. Charles City (15-5) hosts Independence (8-13) and Crestwood (13-8) plays at Mount Vernon (13-7) in the other Substate 4 quarterfinals. The final is Feb. 27.
