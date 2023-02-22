Kirsten Butcher couldn’t have been more proud of the journey the Western Dubuque girls bowling team took this season.

After graduating four seniors from a squad that posted back-to-back third-place finishes at the Iowa Class 2A state tournament, the Bobcats entered the season with moderate expectations. But they put in the work and ended right back in Waterloo for the state tournament.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.