Jerren Gille’s state championship dream came to a crushing end.
Now it’s time to go get the next best thing.
Gille, a ninth-seeded junior from Dubuque Wahlert, lost a 5-1 decision to Jace Jasper, a fourth-seeded freshman from Mount Vernon, in the Iowa Class 2A state semifinals on Friday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Recommended for you
West Delaware’s Cameron Geuther won his 285-pound semifinal and will wrestle for a state championship tonight.
Gille, making his state debut, was already assured of finishing no lower than sixth. While the top two spots on the podium are now out of play, bronze becomes the goal.
Gille (38-5) will wrestle 10th-seeded Jayden Gargano (43-7) of Humboldt in Saturday morning’s consolation semifinals. The winner will wrestle for third; the loser will go for sixth.
Geuther won a 3-0 decision over fourth-seeded Korver Hupke of Independence.
Geuther (42-5), who placed seventh last year, will face 14th-seeded Will Textor of Dike-New Hartford (37-8) in tonight’s final.
West Delaware’s Carson Less (120), Logan Peyton (160) and Will Ward (195) secured medals with victories in the consolation fourth round.
Less won a 6-3 decision over Algona’s Isaac Wilson in the blood round before losing an 8-3 decision to Washington’s Aaron Boone in the consolation fifth round. Less had defeated Boone, 8-7, in the second round on Wednesday. He will wrestle for seventh-place against Creston’s Christian Ahrens.
Peyton, like Less a four-time qualifier and now three-time medalist, beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows’ Mack Seaba, 7-2, in the blood round before winning an 11-2 major decision over Okoboji/HMS’ Noah Strantz in the consolation fifth round. He will wrestle Independence’s Carter Straw in the consolation semifinals with a chance to finish as high as third.
Ward beat Osage’s Cole Jeffries, 11-4, in the blood round and then pinned Winterset’s Carter Smuck in 37 seconds. He will face top-seeded Gavin Bridgewater of South Tama County in the consolation semifinals.
The Hawks’ Brayden Maury (113), Jax Miller (126), Carson Turnis (138) and Brent Yonkovic (152) were eliminated in the blood round, one win short of the medal stand.
Maury was pinned in 23 seconds by Algona’s Jacob Zabka. Miller lost a 7-2 decision to Decorah’s Mason Avila and Turnis dropped a 4-2 decision in sudden victory to Independence’s Tyler Wieland. Humboldt’s Jase Goodell beat Yonkovic, 4-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.