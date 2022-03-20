Long before she could imagine playing NCAA Division I basketball, Lily Krahn had a much simpler dream.
She wanted to be a Prairie du Chien Blackhawk.
The maroon and white has been engrained in her blood since early childhood and when she got the opportunity to don the school colors as a freshman, Krahn was determined to leave her mark.
“I’m finally here and it’s my chance to show what I can do and what Prairie is all about,” Krahn remembers telling herself before making her varsity debut as a freshman.
Three all-state selections, two conference player of the year awards, four first-team all- conference selections, and a school scoring record later, Krahn has done much more than just make a name.
In the program’s rich history, she’s established herself as the greatest Blackhawk ever.
After another stellar senior season in which she averaged 20.6 points per game, became the school’s all-time scoring leader, and led her team to a 24-2 record and a regional title, Krahn is the 2021-22 Telegraph Herald Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“She’s achieved so many things,” Prairie du Chien coach Paula Shedivy said. “She broke our scoring record here at the school, that’s huge. There’s only three people in our program (boys or girls) that have ever reached 1,500 (career points). What a great accomplishment that is.”
Now that her prep career has concluded and a basketball scholarship at the University of Wisconsin awaits next season, Krahn remembered that her only goal as a kid was to one day be a Blackhawk.
She tagged along with her mother April — who served as a Blackhawks assistant coach from 2012-2018 — every day to practice beginning in 5th grade, and served as the team’s de facto manager.
“I was always there when I was younger,” Krahn said. “I could really only shoot free throws, so I would just join in with the team when they were doing that. So yeah, I just kind of grew up in PdC basketball.”
At practices Krahn would help rebound, serve water, and run the clock, but videotaping on game nights was her claim to fame — or so she thought.
“We had to do it by hand and I kept forgetting to turn the camera,” Krahn remembers. “I would just get so into the game and forget.”
Though it wasn’t always easy, Krahn never missed a practice. Even the early morning ones.
“I really remember the two-a-days and in the morning my mom getting me up and yelling, ‘Lily, we gotta go.’ And then going to Kwik Trip to get an apple juice so I wouldn’t fall asleep, even though I still fell asleep.”
Shedivy could tell early on that her young manager’s dedication would lead to something special.
“Seeing her as a little kid and understanding what her goals were and to achieve them all was great to see,” Shedivy said. “Being a part of it, being around the kids, and when you’re in practice every day, you can soak in some of those things. That’s a great thing.”
What it led to was the best statistical career in program history.
Krahn led Prairie du Chien in scoring all four seasons, averaging more than 20 points per game the last three. The Blackhawks won three conference championships and three regional titles during that span.
One-thousand career points is widely referred to as the gold-standard scoring benchmark for a four-year span. Krahn needed only two and a half.
In a home game against Platteville not even midway through her junior season, Krahn drained a 3-pointer to reach the milestone.
“At the point, I was like, ‘I actually just did that,”’ Krahn recalls. “I was completely stunned. Everybody stood up, started screaming, and held up 1,000-point posters they had made.”
She surpassed 1,500 earlier this season and on Jan.29 at home against Dodgeville, Krahn netted her 1,529th career point to become the Blackhawks’ all-time leading scorer.
With a slew of family members in attendance, Krahn had her own personal cheering section, not only that night, but for every game.
“My grandparents, my aunts and uncles, cousins — they all live in town here, so my whole family was at just about every game,” she said.
While most of her relatives cheered from the bleachers, the one closest to her was able to share the experience on the sidelines.
“Just being able to share this last year with my sister, it was great getting to help her and having her celebrate with me,” Krahn said, whose sister, Greenlee, is a freshman.
Krahn, a finalist for Wisconsin’s 2022 Ms. Basketball award, finished with a whopping 1,712 career points — 184 more than Michele Kozelka Pattison’s previous record.
Next year, Krahn will look to play a pivotal role in turning around a Badgers’ program that has a combined 25-59 record over the last three years — a far cry from her 79-14 mark at Prairie du Chien.
Marisa Moseley recently completed her first season as Wisconsin head coach and made a big push for Krahn to play for her home state. Immediately, the Prairie du Chien star fell in love with Moseley’s style.
“I just love how Marisa coaches and everything about her,” Krahn said. “We have practically the same mindset. We’re both very competitive, but with a fun side.”
Shedivy feels it’s a perfect match for her former player.
“You’ve got a coach that’s trying to turn things around there. What a great program to go to,” Shedivy said. “You always want to play for the Badgers when you root for them growing up. It’s great to see that she’s got that chance and she’ll do great things when she gets there.”