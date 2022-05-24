FARLEY, Iowa — A win in itself would have been a welcome debut for the Dubuque Wahlert softball team.
But to do it twice against the defending Class 4A champions, one couldn’t have scripted a better start to the season for first-year head coach Tyler Lang and his young team that won just two total games a year ago.
Addison Kline wen 4-for-4 with three RBIs, Bailey Welu delivered the knockout blow with a third-inning grand slam, and Ruth Tauber went 3-for-4 as the young Golden Eagles started their season off with a bang, defeating reigning 4A state champion Western Dubuque, 16-6, in five innings in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday night at Farley Park.
The Golden Eagles completed the sweep with a 7-6 win in Game 2.
“We are very young, talented, and inexperienced,” Lang said. “I was unsure of what would happen today, but the girls all hit the ball well. Our girls worked hard all offseason to get to this point. I’m just super proud of them.”
Wahlert pounded out 15 hits and plated runs in four of the five innings played in Game 1, including a nine-run third that all but put the game out of reach.
Behind shaky WD defense, two hit batsmen and a two-run double from Kline, the Golden Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first.
Wahlert blew the game wide open in the third as the first seven hitters crossed home plate. Tauber, Isabelle Pfeiffer and Tierani Teslow opened with consecutive singles.
Welu smashed a one-out double, and Kline and Kylie Sieverding added singles before the Golden Eagles’ junior catcher delivered a third-inning encore.
In her second at bat of the inning, Welu blasted a no-doubt towering grand slam over the left centerfield fence to give her team a commanding 13-1 advantage and cap off a nine-run, eight-hit explosive third frame.
“I saw it, I felt it, but to actually experience it is something I haven’t experienced in a long time,” Welu said of her first varsity grand slam. “The excitement, the joy, your breath gets taken away from you. It’s just an amazing feeling.”
The Bobcats got three runs in their half of the third, and two in the fourth, but could never seriously cut into the deficit. Audrey Biermann and Brynn Walters had two hits apiece to lead WD in Game 1.
“It was really fun,” said Tauber, who reached base in all nine of her plate appearances. “We put up 16 runs in that first game. We’re mostly eighth graders and freshman. To have such a young team and come out and play like this, it was just a lot of fun.”
Hannah Hoefer and Kaitlyn Thole homered in Game 2 for the Bobcats, but Tauber added three more, scored two runs and had an RBI, as the Golden Eagles withstood WD’s rally to secure the sweep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.