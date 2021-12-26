Winters in the Midwest don’t typically allow golfers many opportunities to hit the links.
But with the rise in modern golf simulators, famous courses like Pebble Beach or St. Andrews are suddenly closer than you’d think.
Lacoma Golf Club in East Dubuque, Ill., is one of several indoor golfing options now available in the tri-states.
“Obviously the biggest thing in this area is the weather, and it’s something for golfers to do in the winter,” said Lacoma general manager Alex Lange. “It’s a great way to still play the game during these cold months, and simulators are really growing in the Midwest.”
Lacoma has three high-definition simulators in its club house. U-Golf on Cedar Cross Road in Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Golf & Country Club — those are only available to members — account for options in the city, while Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta and Woodbine Bend in Stockton, Ill., also feature simulators.
“It’s not just playing golf, either,” Lange said. “There’s about 15-20 games on there for all ages, like putting games for the little ones. We just put an ‘Angry Golf’ game on there similar to ‘Angry Birds,’ and there’s lots of fun things on there for everyone.”
And if it’s a private party atmosphere you’re after, traveling south on Highway 52 to Bellevue’s Red Barn Country Club — which opened last fall — provides not only a simulator, but an Airbnb that can be rented for a weekend stay.
“They’re really popping up because in the winter time, there’s not a lot to do if you’re not an outdoorsman,” said Red Barn manager Rick Reeg. “Around here I’ve heard about people going stir crazy and wanting to get out and do something. We started a league and it gives a chance for folks to get out of the house with their friends and have a good time.”
Modern golf simulators are providing ways for tri-state area golfers to play the sport they love in the winter months in a highly realistic environment, featuring a wide variety of courses that are iconic to players — such as Pebble Beach, the Old Course at St. Andrews, Torrey Pines and more.
Simulators are based on fundamentally important technologies to provide golfers with a realistic experience. High-speed cameras connect to a powerful computer that allow the system to accurately track the golfer’s ball after they’ve hit it, and modern projectors display a high-quality image of the course the golfer is playing via a first-person perspective on a large impact screen.
Golfers hit the ball into the screen and tracking technology judges how far and where the shot will go, and the projection technology shows the ball’s path on an image of the course. Modern simulators do both of these things extremely well, creating a very immersive experience for the player.
“These simulator companies, they’re special now and so much goes into it,” Lange said. “It’s so realistic and provides a fun experience for the players.”
In addition to allowing golfers to play in winter months, club professionals can use simulator technology to both teach the game and custom fit clubs for players.
“That’s another push for getting them now, as golfers can fine-tune their games over the winter,” Lange said. “Simulators can track your club’s path and the distance of your clubs and balls. From when you pick it up to your swing and all the way through, you can see it in real time like real golf at the range. This is very fast paced with pretty accurate results.
“Another nice thing also is all the statistics. There’s distances, spin, ball speed and all that stuff you just don’t get out on the range.”
It’s popularity in the tri-states has picked up greatly, as both Lacoma and Red Barn are benefiting from hosting simulator league nights every week. The Meadows Golf Club in Asbury, along with Cole Acres in Cuba City, are two more locations looking into adding simulators at their locations.
While the temps drop and the snow falls, tri-state area golf enthusiasts are still finding plenty of ways to work on their games as technology continues to find its way into the sport.
“We have so many golfers in the community that just want to keep working on their games in the dead of winter,” Reeg said. “It’s a good place to hang out, have some fun with your buddies and still get some swings in over the winter time.”