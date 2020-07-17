They may not have the most glaring numbers in the win column, but what the Dubuque Senior softball team does posses is momentum.
And that just may be the most important thing in postseason play.
The Rams, building on solid, late regular-season play, carried that momentum into their Class 5A Region 7 postseason opener with an 18-1 drubbing of Cedar Rapids Washington in three innings Thursday night at Wiegand Field.
“It’s tournament time and we played like it,” said Senior coach Kevin Steines. “We came out, swung the bats, hit the ball hard, ran the bases well and Emma Clancy did a nice job on the mound.”
Steines hopes to ride this momentum into Saturday night’s 7 p.m. semifinal matchup with No. 2-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy — which only has one loss.
“It’s gonna take that (momentum) going to Kennedy, but that’s why they play the games, right?” Steines said. “We’ll come back tomorrow, work on a few things for Saturday night and we’ll go out there and give it our best shot.”
Cedar Rapids Washington started the scoring in the first. Kennedy Patterson reached on a throwing error and scored all the way from first on Brianna Breiner’s double into the left-center field gap, giving the Warriors an early 1-0 lead.
It was short-lived, however, as Senior came thundering back in the bottom half.
After leadoff hitter Aliyah Johnson’s sharp liner could not be handled, the offensive tirade was on in full force. The Rams followed with four consecutive singles by Sophie Link, Emma Link, Ava Bradley and Aubree Steines.
After Josie Potts reached on a sacrifice bunt, Sam McDonald followed with an RBI single of her own. Brylee Gaherty followed with a sacrifice fly and Clancy drew a walk, as Senior batted around and the first seven hitters crossed home plate.
The big drive came from Johnson’s second at-bat of the inning. She laced a bases-clearing triple down the left-field line to cap off a nine-run, seven-hit Rams first inning explosion, giving them a 9-1 cushion.
The Rams continued their outburst in the second with a leadoff double from Aubree Steines, a walk to Potts and a single from McDonald making the score 12-1. Brylee Gaherty followed with a sacrifice fly, Clancy and Sophie Link had run-scoring singles, and Emma Link, who went 3-for-3, delivered an RBI double.
The Rams also got production from pinch-hitters Sydney Shultz, who singled, and Taylor Kinion, who cracked an RBI double. Senior duplicated its first-inning performance with nine more in the second, stretching their lead to 18-1.
Offensive star Emma Link said her team used Kevin Steines’ advice to perfection.
“Our coach sometimes tells us to be violent with the bat,” she said. “I was just really excited to get up there and take may hardest swings and hope for the best.”
While the offense stole the show, Senior (4-14) also got a solid effort from Clancy on the mound. After giving up a run in the first, she shut the door on Washington’s offense in the second and third. “I knew I just had to be comfortable out there and had good defense behind me, so I knew just to let them hit and the defense would do the job behind me,” Clancy said.
Though Saturday’s matchup against Cedar Rapids Kennedy may look like an uphill battle for the Rams, Link believes they can carry this momentum forward.
“Its so important,” she said. “I know they are a really good pitching team and had a better season than us, but once we start our momentum, we keep it going throughout our offense and defense. If we hit like tonight, I feel like we’ll do pretty good Saturday.”