The Loras women have racked up quite a few key wins this season. There may be none bigger than the one the Duhawks snagged on Saturday.
Marissa Schroeder scored 23 points, Macenzie Kraemer finished with 18 and Kari Fitzpatrick 17 as No. 19 Loras pulled an 82-78 upset of No. 7 Wartburg in the Knights’ house in Waverly, Iowa.
The Duhawks (14-1, 5-1 American Rivers Conference) trailed, 70-67, with 4:36 to play when Kraemer was fouled on a 3-point attempt. She sank all three free throws to pull Loras into a 70-70 tie. Fitzpatrick drilled a 3 two possessions later and the Duhawks had the lead for good.
Schroeder (a Bellevue Marquette graduate), Fitzpatrick, Kraemer and Courtney Schnoor combined to go 7 of 8 on bonus free throws in the final 3 minutes to keep Wartburg (12-2, 4-1) out of reach.
Fitzpatrick (an Edgewood-Colesburg alum) finished with nine rebounds to lead Loras.
Clarke 71, Evangel 59 — At Kehl Center: Makenna Haase had a 24-point, 12-rebound double-double and the Pride (14-3) pulled away in the second half to beat Evangel.
UW-Eau Claire 73, UW-Platteville 58 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: Morgan Horstman scored 13 points to lead the Pioneers (8-6) in defeat.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 95, Evangel 71 — At Kehl Center: Darius Lasley scored 19 points, Western Dubuque grad Jordan Lake finished with 17 and the Pride (11-6) outscored Evangel, 55-34, in the second half to earn the win.
UW-Platteville 60, UW-Eau Claire 53 — At Platteville, Wis.: Carter Voelker scored 15 points, Quentin Shields added 12 and the Pioneers pulled away in the second half and improved to 13-1 and 3-0 in Wisconsin Conference play.
Wartburg 83, Loras 65 — At Waverly, Iowa: Rowan McGowen finished with 19 points, Cole Navigato and TJ Ford added 15 apiece, but the Duhawks (10-5) were held to just 25 second-half points in a road loss to Wartburg.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Duhawks split — At Louisville, Ky.: No. 4 Loras lost to top-ranked Augsburg, 22-10, before beating Wabash, 36-9, for third place in the NWCA National Duals. Matt Randone (125 pounds), Brandon Murray (157) and Jacob Krakow (174) finished the day undefeated for the Duhawks.
Spartans go 2-0 — At Stoltz Center: Brendan Hazelton (133 pounds) and Jessy Diaz (157) picked up a pair of wins as Dubuque defeated Concordia, 32-15, and Cornell, 32-12.
PREP HOCKEY
Des Moines Capitals 5, Dubuque 3 — At Mystique Community Ice Center: Dane Schope scored one goal and assisted on another, but the Devils fell short of one of the Midwest High School Hockey League’s top teams on Saturday. Drew Zillig and Jeremiah Snyder also scored goals, and Connor Lucas added an assist. The Capitals blanked Dubuque, 7-0, on Friday night.