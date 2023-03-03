DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Cuba City girls basketball team knew they were the underdogs Thursday night against No. 3-ranked and unbeaten New Glarus.
The Division 4 No. 7-ranked Cubans (25-2) showcased their defense late in the second half with a pair of Olivia Olson steals that led to four straight points and gave the Cubans a five-point lead with just over two minutes to play. The Cubans went 5-for-6 from the free throw line in the final 90 seconds of play to hold on for a 56-50 win in their sectional semifinal.
Cuba City advanced to Saturday’s sectional final where it will face top-ranked Aquinas at Wisconsin Dells High School at 1 p.m.
“I think we are really fortunate to have kids that come out and play such aggressive defense,” Cuba City coach Jason Derby said. “New Glarus is a very good team, and we had to play exceptional defense in order to beat them.”
The Cubans led by as many as 10 points in the first half despite shooting 1-for-14 from 3-point range.
“Our shots weren’t falling, so we had to get the ball into the post,” Olson said. “Ella (Vosberg) and Dea (Crist) did an amazing job down there for us.”
The Glarner Knights (26-1) rallied before halftime to trail by just one at 27-26.
“We knew they’re undefeated for a reason, and that they’d make a run,” Derby said. “Their 2-3 zone took us out of our rhythm a bit, but our kids never stopped battling.”
New Glarus reclaimed the lead to start the second half on a basket from Payton Schneider, but the Cubans responded with a basket from Vosberg, who finished the game with 21 points.
Dea Crist scored all six of her points in the second half, and scored a pair of free throws to put the Cubans up, 35-31, with 11 minutes remaining.
“I knew I had the chance to come off the bench and do something big,” Crist said. “It was important for me to try to provide us with a spark.”
The Glarner Knights had one run left in them, using a nine-point run to go up by five, but back-to-back buckets from Vosberg pulled the Cubans back to within one before an Olson 3 gave the lead back to Cuba. Olson finished the game with a team-high 23 points.
New Glarus pulled within three on a Lindsey Schadewalt basket with 1:31 remaining, but freshman Ashley Rowe hit a pair of free throws to keep it a two-possession game.
“It an amazing feeling to knock off a team that hasn’t been beaten all year,” Vosberg said. “We just want to keep it going.”
New Glarus was led by Grace Nommensen with 14 points while Alex Atwell added 13 and Schadewalt had 12.
