Basketball
Cuba City’s Olivia Olson and Ella Vosberg hug while the rest of the team celebrates after their 56-50 victory over New Glarus in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal on Thursday in Dodgeville, Wis.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Cuba City girls basketball team knew they were the underdogs Thursday night against No. 3-ranked and unbeaten New Glarus.

The Division 4 No. 7-ranked Cubans (25-2) showcased their defense late in the second half with a pair of Olivia Olson steals that led to four straight points and gave the Cubans a five-point lead with just over two minutes to play. The Cubans went 5-for-6 from the free throw line in the final 90 seconds of play to hold on for a 56-50 win in their sectional semifinal.

