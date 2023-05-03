Dubuque Wahlert’s Roan Martineau makes a return during Tuesday’s match against Western Dubuque at O’Connor Tennis Center. Martineau won in straight sets to help the Golden Eagles beat the Bobcats, 8-1.
His win/loss record this season doesn’t jump off the page like it did last year when he rolled to a 12-2 mark in the No. 2 position, but he knows the grueling path that comes with playing at No. 1 will be worth the grind.
“There’s just a lot more guys that have a complete game,” Martineau said. “That makes it a little bit harder, but also the challenges that come with it will only help me in the postseason.”
Martineau improved to 6-7 overall in the No. 1 position for Wahlert this season with a 6-0, 6-0 straight-set victory over Western Dubuque’s Kayden Singh on Tuesday at O’Connor Tennis Center.
The Golden Eagles won five of the six singles matches to secure the win over the Bobcats, and took all three doubles contests for an 8-1 victory.
While he breezed on Thursday, that hasn’t always been the case this year, but with individual districts taking place next Monday, Martineau knows his battle-tested resume will prove beneficial.
“I feel like I’ve had a lot closer matches this year, and I feel like that’s only good experience for the postseason.”
Just a junior, Martineau played his way into a fifth-place finish in Class 1A state singles as a freshman and placed eighth as a sophomore.
“I just hope to keep on improving,” he said. “Just keep on improving and see how far I can make it this year.”
Wahlert’s Charlie Curtiss won a tightly-contested straight-set match over WD’s Brayden Wickham at No. 2 singles, 7-5, 6-4, and first-year varsity player Bock Mueller downed WD’s Jagger McCool, 7-6, 6-1.
“This is my first year on varsity, so just the experience that comes with playing at this level has really helped me,” Mueller said. “It’s definitely a lot more competitive.”
Jake Evans bested Zain Heiderscheit, 6-2, 6-2, in the No. 5 singles match, and Chase Miller got by WD’s James Greenwood, 6-2, 6-3, at No. 6 to secure the win for the Golden Eagles.
“I like where everyone is headed,” Wahlert coach Eric Lucy said. “Everyone is trending in a good direction, not just their play, but mentally. They’re just mentally getting stronger and stronger, so I’m just excited about that.”
Blake Wickham earned the Bobcats’ lone point with a three-set, come-from-behind win over Wahlert’s Gabe Intrilligator, 2-6, 6-2, 10-5.
Martineau and Curtiss teamed up to take down Singh/Heiderscheit, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 1 doubles; Evans/Evan Anderson won in three sets against Brayden Wickham/McCool, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7, at No. 2; and Mueller/Quinn Walsh completed the doubles sweep with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Blake Wickham/Gavin Frost at No. 3.
The Golden Eagles will shoot for their ninth straight city championship on Thursday at Hempstead.
“The great thing is, all these kids know each other, they all get along, but you still want to carry that torch and keep it going,” Lucy said.
