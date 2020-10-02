While most of Wisconsin staged Week 2 of the delayed prep football regular season, three local programs learned that their Friday night games were canceled.
After a positive test for coronavirus earlier this week, Belmont’s game against Elkhart Lake-Blenbeulah was called off. Meanwhile both Darlington and Potosi/Cassville learned on Friday that their games had also been canceled.
The Redbirds (1-0) were scheduled to play at Tomah. The cancellation also sacked next week’s Oct. 9 game against rival Mineral Point. The Pointers are searching for a new opponent for Week 3.
Potosi/Cassville (1-0) was scheduled to play at Richland Center before local health department officials forced the cancellation of their game. The co-op program is scheduled to host River Ridge next week.
Next on the schedule for the Braves (1-0) is an Oct. 9 game at Whitefish Bay, for now.
River Ridge 44, Onalaska Luther 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Owen Hamilton scored four rushing touchdowns and Logan Drone added a pair of scores on the ground as well as the Timberwolves pummeled Onalaska Luther and improved to 2-0 on the season. River Ridge is slated to play Potosi/Cassville in Week 3 action.
Boscobel 30, Pecatonica/Argyle 27 — At Pecatonica, Wis.: The Bulldogs grinded out a close one to earn their first victory of the season. Boscobel (1-1) travels to Ithaca in next week’s action.
River Valley 35, Prairie du Chien 8 — At River Valley, Wis.: Max Amundson caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Maddox Cejka late in the fourth quarter to put the Blackhawks on the board, but Prairie du Chien fell to 1-1. The Blackhawks will look to bounce back next week when they host Dodgeville.
IOWA
Dyersville Beckman 42, Wilton 30 — At Wilton, Iowa: The hot streak continues for the Trailblazers (4-1) who rallied to win their fourth straight game with one week to go in the regular season. Beckman trailed, 16-14, at halftime before taking a 35-23 lead through the third quarter. The Blazers will host West Branch next week to close out the regular season.
Cascade 42, Northeast Goose Lake 8 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Jack Menster had three first-half touchdown runs — one of them for 80 yards — and the Cougars earned their second straight win in a blowout over the Rebels. Cascade (4-2) travels to Durant next week in its regular season finale.
Clayton Ridge 9, Starmont 6 — At Starmont, Iowa: After going almost a year and a half without a win, the Eagles have strung together two straight victories. Oakley Harbaugh’s touchdown run from 2 yards out in the second half was the difference maker for Clayton Ridge (2-4), which will host Wapsie Valley on Senior Night next week to wrap up the regular season.
Tipton 49, Maquoketa 42 — At Tipton, Iowa: Kannon Coakley’s 67-yard touchdown pass put the Cardinals within striking distance with just under 2 minutes to go, but Tipton was able to hang on in a barnburner. Coakley finished with three touchdown passes in the game. Maquoketa (2-2) wraps up the season next week at Camanche.
Alburnett 20, Maquoketa Valley 14 — At Alburnett, Iowa: The Wildcats (1-5) dropped their third straight contest and face a tough draw in undefeated Edgewood-Colesburg next week.