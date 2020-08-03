PEOSTA, Iowa — There’s nothing like winning something on your first try.
Former University of Dubuque star and Iowa Conference champion Eric Wolfe competed at The Robin golf tournament for the first time this weekend, and he didn’t disappoint.
Wolfe fired a 6-under-par 65 in the opening round before finishing with a 1-over 72 on Sunday to capture the title and $600 cash prize with a two-round 137 at Thunder Hills Country Club.
Not bad for a debut in one of Dubuque’s longest running golf tournaments.
“The first day, we played the blue tees and it was pretty playable,” Wolfe said. “I made a bunch of birdies and a couple bogeys. Today was black tees and a longer course, and the wind was up. I just kind of hung in there with some bogeys and even a double but threw in a couple birdies to cover it up.”
During his senior season in 2014 with the Spartans, Wolfe led the program to its first team championship in the Iowa Conference in 39 years while dominating his way to the individual title with an 11-stroke victory.
“That was one of the best accomplishments you could hope for in college,” Wolfe said. “I didn’t play golf for a few years. I went and got my amateur status back and started playing some tournaments again this year. It feels good to get this one.”
Wolfe, a native of Cuba City, Wis., was an assistant pro at Thunder Hills for three years after graduation, so he certainly knows the course well. That paid off in building a lead in the first round, as his 65 was capped off with a blazing 30 on the back nine.
“It feels good, especially having worked out here with (head pro) Brian Wilson,” Wolfe said. “Seeing what he puts into this tournament, winning it is pretty cool.”
Former Dubuque Hempstead standout Joey Kaesbauer carded a 74-69—143 to finish runner-up and received $250. Wolfe’s former teammate at UD, Anthony Mendoza, tied for third with Wyatt Wagner with two-round 145s (third place receives $200 and fourth gets $150) and John Meyer rounded out the top five in the championship flight with a 147 for $125.
“To have a two-shot lead after the first round with a fellow UD player right there behind me, that was fun to play in that condition,” said Wolfe, 28, who works for packaging company in East Dubuque. “Anthony played really well yesterday, and I know he wished he played a little better today but it was still fun.
“I’m just working for a living now and playing some golf on the side.”
Kaesbauer, a 2019 Hempstead grad, earned his best finish in the Dubuque County summer tournaments with a strong showing in the final round with his 2-under 69.
“I didn’t play too well last year, but I ended up doing pretty well this year,” said Kaesbauer, a biomedical sciences major at the University of Iowa. “Didn’t play great yesterday, but found a way to get it done today. I’m happy with my score and how I played today.”
Kaesbauer will be living with 2019 Wahlert grad and fellow standout golfer Sam Ambrosy in Iowa City this fall while both attend U of I.
“I still love the game of golf,” Kaesbauer said. “I’m just happy we were able to get out here and have this tournament this year. I got to play with Sam and we’re going to be roommates at Iowa. So that’s fun.”
Ambrosy played a semester of golf at UW-Eau Claire before transferring to Iowa, where he’s majoring in finance. Ambrosy finished ninth in the championship flight of The Robin with a 71-84—155.
“It’s definitely fun to get out and play,” Ambrosy said. “Joey and I have been playing for a while now, and to play here at this tournament is great.”
Brian Nelson won the first flight title with a two-round 146, edging out runner-up Rob Bannister’s 147. Bill Kunnert checked in third with a 156, with Dave Massey finishing fourth with a 159 and Brian Gilligan in fifth with a 163.
Dave Tharp captured the second flight title with a two-round 157. Jeff Roen was runner-up with a 164, with Dan Martin in third (166), Glenn Miller fourth (173) and Mark Willging fifth (181).