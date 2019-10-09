The Western Dubuque girls cross country team placed four runners in the top eight, racing to the West Delaware Invitational team title on Tuesday at Hart Ridge Golf Course in Manchester, Iowa.
Lauren Klein paced the Bobcats in 19:38 to place fourth as WD beat runner-up Grinnell, 62-84. Elly Burds (19:49) was sixth, Audrey Biermann (20:02) was seventh and Lilly Boge (20:34) was eighth. Caylee Hermsen finished in 37th place in 22:49 to round out Western Dubuque’s scoring.
Emma Ostwinkle (21:31) finished in 13th to lead Cascade (231) to a 10th-place finish at the 17-team event.
West Delaware was 11th, Maquoketa finished 15th and Dyersville Beckman placed 16th.
Bobcat boys 2nd — At Manchester, Iowa: Cade Messer ran 17:07 to place seventh and help Western Dubuque to a second-place finish behind Tipton, 56-49, at the West Delaware Invitational. Eli Naumann (17:12) was ninth for the Bobcats, who placed all five scoring runners in the top 16.
West Delaware was sixth (167) behind a 22nd-place finish by Isaiah Rich (17:43). Maquoketa Valley was eighth, Cascade placed 11th, Edgewood-Colesburg was 17th, Dyersville Beckman finished 18th, and Maquoketa took 20th.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Western Dubuque 3, Iowa City High 2 — At Iowa City: The Bobcats rallied out of a 12-4 fifth-set deficit, taking the decisive frame, 16-14, to upset the Class 5A No. 10-ranked Little Hawks.
Dubuque Wahlert 3, Iowa City West 0 — At Iowa City: The Golden Eagles swept the Women of Troy, 25-11, 25-14, 25-19.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Class 4A No. 2 Saints swept the Rams, 25-14, 25-23, 25-10.
Iowa City Liberty 3, Dubuque Hempstead 0 — At Iowa City: Corinne Meier had 10 kills and 13 digs to lead the Class 5A No. 14-ranked Mustangs in a 25-18, 25-15, 25-22 loss to the 5A No. 2 Lightning.
Bellevue Marquette 3, Wyoming Midland 0 — At Wyoming, Iowa: Kelsey Gerlach scored a team-high 11 kills, Elise Kilburg added 25 digs, and the Mohawks swept Midland, 25-15, 25-22, 29-27.
Edgewood-Colesburg 3, Central City 2 — At Central City, Iowa: The Vikings rallied from an 0-2 deficit to beat Central City, 13-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-9.
Cuba City 3, Southwestern 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Autumn Deppe finished with 15 assists and two aces as the Cubans (20-8, 8-1 SWAL) swept the Wildcats, 28-26, 25-13, 25-16, on Pack It Pink Night.
Iowa-Grant 3, Boscobel 0 — At Livingston, Wis.: Abbie Spurley had six kills, Olivia Liddicoat added three blocks, and the Panthers swept Boscobel, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21.
Highland 3, Shullsburg 0 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Kayla Klotz tallied 13 kills to lead the Miners in a 25-22, 25-16, 25-21 loss to the Cardinals.
Galena 2, Stockton 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Maggie Furlong tallied six kills and seven digs, and Sami Wasmund added four blocks and an ace as the Pirates swept the Blackhawks, 25-23, 25-15.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Iowa City High 112, Senior 73 — At Iowa City: Anna Pfeiffer won the 100 freestyle, and Claire Wedewer took the 100 breaststroke for Senior’s lone victories in the dual meet.
GIRLS GOLF
Redbirds finish 7th — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Marissa Gould shot 103 and finished 15th to help Darlington (471) to a seventh-place finish at the WIAA Division 2 Prairie du Chien Sectional.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Hannibal-LaGrange 0 — At Hannibal, Mo.: Kelsi Chambers registered a team-best 14 kills as the Pride (17-6, 5-4 Heart of America Conference) swept Hannibal-LaGrange, 25-12, 25-21, 25-12.
MEN’S GOLF
Clarke’s Everson 6th — At Amana, Iowa: Clarke’s Justin Everson shot 5-over 77 to tie for sixth at the Mount Mercy Fall Shootout. No team scores were kept.