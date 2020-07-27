The Dubuque swimming community lost one of its all-time great competitors — and biggest supporters — suddenly last week.
Trudy (Henkels) Hancock, who owned seven school records at Dubuque Wahlert when she graduated in 1994, passed away Wednesday in Des Moines from sudden heart complications. She was 44.
Her visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale, Iowa, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Saint Pius X Catholic Church in Urbandale.
“Trudy and I both swam the butterfly, and I’ll always remember her as being such a fierce competitor,” said current Wahlert coach Emily Snyder, a 1995 graduate of Senior. “But she was only like that on the blocks and in the water. Outside of the water, she would be the first one to give you a hug or give you words of encouragement. She was always so supportive and showed such great sportsmanship.”
When Snyder took over the Golden Eagles coaching reigns a little more than two decades ago, Hancock still owned four school records. But Hancock didn’t expect those records to last forever, and she actually rooted for girls to bump her from the record board.
“There were a couple of years there where Abbie Montag was getting real close to breaking Trudy’s butterfly record, and Trudy came to our circle at the state meet and talked to the team,” Snyder said. “She’d always say, ‘I want you to break the record. Records are made to be broken.’
“That’s just the kind of person she was. She always had that Eagle spirit. And she always came back to Dubuque when one of the girls broke her record and we had a little ceremony to celebrate it. Most of her records lasted a long time, and it meant a lot to the girls to break them. And it meant a lot to them that Trudy was so supportive of them breaking those records.”
During her high school career from 1990-93, Hancock earned honorable mention all-American twice and all-state seven times while qualifying for the state meet all four seasons. She won state titles in the 100 butterfly and 200 medley relay and finished second in the 100 butterfly twice.
Hancock finished on the podium (top-six) six times, won seven regional championships and took second at regionals five other times. She is enshrined in both the Iowa High School Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Wahlert Athletic Hall of Fame.
Hancock was an original member of the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes in the early 1990s, and served as an athlete representative to the DASH Board of Directors. She was a two-time Junior National qualifier.
“Trudy was so coachable and someone who was just really fun to be around,” said Bob Wren, who coached Hancock at Wahlert and presented her with her state Hall of Fame plaque in 2016. “Even when I had a chance to catch up with her later on, she was always so personable and so happy-go-lucky.
“A lot of really good swimmers have come out of Dubuque over the years. And I’d have to say she’s definitely one of those all-time greats.”
Hancock continued her swimming career for two seasons at Northern Arizona University, where she won the 1995 Big Sky Conference title in the 200 butterfly, and for one season at Iowa State University. She remained active in the sport as a youth coach and most recently worked with the Dowling Catholic Riptide and DSMY Marlins swim teams. Her husband, Neil Hancock, and their two sons, Tom and Joe, are also heavily active in the sport.