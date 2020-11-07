Connor Kurth made quite the first impression Friday night.
The 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward from Elk River, Minn., scored a hat trick in the first United States Hockey League game of his career, but the Dubuque Fighting Saints dropped a 7-4 decision to veteran-laden Muskegon at Mystique Community Ice Center. After playing the only game on a COVID-19-impacted schedule on Friday, the Saints will host Youngstown at 7:05 tonight.
“Obviously, it’s a nice feeling to get three, but, honestly, I’m more disappointed about the fact that we lost,” said Kurth, a University of Minnesota recruit and one of the top 2003-born players in the USHL this season. “More than anything, I want to be a part of a winning team. I know the history of Dubuque and how successful it’s been over the years, and I want to do my job and be a part of that winning tradition.
“We did some things well tonight, and we’ll have to build on that. Our pressure was good. It needs to be better and we can work on pressuring their defensemen in our zone. Our backchecking was pretty good, too, but, again, we know we have to be better.”
Kurth, who tallied 30 goals among his 70 points in 20 games for the Gentry Academy last season, scored the first goal of the USHL season just 5:31 into the contest after prolonged pressure in the Muskegon zone. Kurth skated in from the right circle and tried to make a centering pass, but it deflected off a defender and past goaltender Christian Stoever.
Primo Self and Braden Doyle picked up the assists, but all five skaters influenced the goal. That included defenseman Evan Stella and forward Ryan Alexander.
The Lumberjacks tied the game a little more than six minutes later while on the first power play of the season. San Jose Sharks prospect Danil Gushchin delivered a perfect pass from the left faceoff circle to Cameron Berg, who wired a one-timer past goalie Hobie Hedquist. Dylan Wendt picked up a secondary assist. That goal flipped the momentum, as Muskegon finished the period with a 13-10 edge in shots after being outshot early.
Muskegon took control of the game with three goals in less than three minutes early in the second stanza. Berg gave the Lumberjacks their first lead of the game at the 5:36 mark when he converted a cross-ice feed from Wendt.
Christophe Tellier then took a Christophe Fillion pass and wired it just under the crossbar to make it 3-1, and Owen Mehlenbacher scored on a breakaway during a delayed penalty call to stretch the lead to 4-1.
Fillion converted a backdoor feed from John Larkin late the frame to add to the Lumberjacks’ advantage.
But Dubuque salvaged the period with a late power play goal. P. J. Fletcher drove the puck to the net, and Daniyal Dzhaniyev fired a quick shot past Stoever to cut the deficit to three with 50 seconds remaining in the period. Tristan Lemyre earned a secondary assist.
The momentum didn’t last. Gushchin scored a rebound goal 1:18 into the third period to regain the four-goal cushion.
But Kurth got the Saints within 6-4 by scoring two unassisted goals in less than two minutes. He gathered a loose puck in the right faceoff circle, spun around and found the top left corner behind Stoever for the first goal at 3:38 and scored on his own rebound after forcing a turnover at 5:16.
The Saints’ comeback bid ended at the 15:58 mark. Gushchin found a trailing Jacob Guevin, who wired a shot past Hedquist to account for the final margin.
“We have to stick to our values, including ‘Nothing casual,’ and some of that crept into our game tonight,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “Having a productive mindset is another, and our guys got down pretty quick. Excitement for the first night and anticipation got the better of them.
“Muskegon looked a little bit deeper tonight. They had a lot more veteran presence, and they had a night. They were fantastic. But, fortunately, we have a chance to get right back on track (tonight).”