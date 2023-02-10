CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Cuba City girls basketball team clinched sole possession of the SWAL conference title Friday night with a 64-59 win over Mineral Point at Cuba City High School.
The Division 4 No. 7-ranked Cubans improved to 20-2 overall and 13-0 in SWAL play with just one conference game remaining in the regular season.
“We all wanted to win this game, and we wanted to win it for our seniors,” said freshman Ashley Rowe, who led the Cubans with 20 points —16 of which came in the second half. “No one wants to share a conference title, so it feels great to know that it’s all ours.”
The Cuba City defense provided an early spark for the Cubans, whose press defense forced seven straight turnovers to help take a 26-11 lead.
“We have worked on that press in practice and it really worked well for us tonight,” Cuba City coach Jason Derby said. “Our kids showed so much hustle and worked extremely hard on defense, and that really sparked our offense.”
The Pointers (17-5, 10-2) chipped away at the lead and used a 3-pointer from Laci Lindsey to cut the deficit to two with 5:25 remaining. A 3 from Cuba’s Jenna Dailey and a bucket from Dea Crist made the score 35-30 at the half.
Lindsey, who led the Pointers with 24 points, hit another big 3 to start the second half and again cut the lead to two, but Rowe was there to answer with a basket on the other end.
A pair of 3s from the freshman and another from Dailey quickly put the Cubans back up by 10.
“As a freshman it’s a little intimidating for me to come into such a big game and be the open girl who needs to knock down shots,” Rowe said. “Olivia (Olson) does a great job of creating space and that helped open me up tonight. I surprised myself with how many shots I was knocking down.”
The Pointers didn’t go away quietly, again cutting the lead to two points on a Katelyn Cox bucket under the basket with 3:38 to play. Rowe was there on the other end to answer with a 3-pointer, her fourth of the second half.
“The basketball court doesn’t care how old you are,” Derby said. “She didn’t play like a freshman tonight, and I was impressed, but not surprised. She has put in the time and work and it’s paying off for her.”
Free throws from Olson and Vosberg helped to seal the win for the Cubans in the final minute of play.
Vosberg finished with 14 points while Olson and Dailey each added 11 for the Cubans.
Cox added 11 points for the Pointers.
“This is what these girls have been working for,” Derby said. “We are going to have a lot more tough teams coming up, and we just have to keep working hard every day.”
