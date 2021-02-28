The East Dubuque boys basketball team is just happy to have any type of season at all.
But it’s becoming a real shame they won’t get the chance to compete in the postseason, because it’s looking like Eric Miller has a special group on his hands once again.
Declan Schemmel scored 29 points as the Warriors cruised past Lanark Eastland, 65-48, on Saturday in Lanark, Ill., to remain undefeated on the season at 11-0.
Dawson Feyen scored 13 points and Ben Tressel added 12 for the Warriors.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galena 48, Rockford Christian 38 — At Galena, Ill.: Corrina Noble scored 18 points and Claire Martensen added nine as the Pirates rallied from an early deficit to top Rockford Christian in a non-conference contest.
men’s basketball
Simpson 102, Loras 100 (2 OT) — At Indianola, Iowa: Rowan McGowen erupted for 30 points but Loras (6-4, 3-3 American Rivers Conference) lost on the road to Simpson.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Simpson 103, Dubuque 61 — At Indianola, Iowa: River Ridge (Ill.) grad Tabria Thomas scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds, but the Spartans (6-6, 5-3 A-R-C) couldn’t keep up with the No. 14-ranked Storm (8-0, 7-0).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Simpson 0 — At Loras AWC: Jade Casper had 14 kills and Jackie Alberto added 12 kills and six blocks as the Duhawks (3-0, 3-0 A-R-C) swept the Storm, 25-9, 25-16, 25-19.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 76, Buena Vista 64 — At Loras AWC: Sami Martin had 17 points, while Ashley Funk, Cierra Bachmann, and Sydney Schuler all reached double figures as the Duhawks (5-5) evened their record on the year.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lanark Eastland 50, East Dubuque 46 — At Lanark, Ill.: Sharon Mai had 15 points and Anna Berryman added 14, but the Warriors (2-7, 2-4 NUIC) fell in tight road contest.
College Softball
Pride split — At Austin, Minn.: Clarke (3-2) lost the first contest, 12-4, but rebounded to claim the second, 4-3, to earn the split against Viterbo.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
UW-Eau Claire 13, Clarke 9 — At Clarke: Emily Moran led Clarke with four goalsbut the Pride lost their season opener.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD
Loras wins triangular — At Pella, Iowa: Ryan Rogers won the 60 meter hurdles, high jump and long jump, while Carter Oberfoell (800 meter), Josh Smith (60 meter dash), and Neal Eckhoff (weight throw) were all event winners as the Duhawks totaled 119.5 points to best Central and Buena Vista.
Women’s track & field
Duhawks win seven events — At Pells, Iowa: Loras totaled 111 points to defeat Central and Buena Vista in the triangular. Marion Edwards (60 meter dash), Kelly Kohlhof (200 meter dash), Erin Phelan (5,000 meter run), Kassie Rosenbaum (1 mile), Elayna Bahl (60 meter hurdles), Grace Alley (high jump), and Kayla Weatherly (shot put) were all event winners for the Duhawks.