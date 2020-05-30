BELLEVUE, Iowa — Chase Kueter felt a different kind of pressure in the week leading up to his first pitching outing of the season.
As the co-manager of the Bellevue semi-pro baseball team along with Isaac Sturm, they worked with community leaders to ensure the annual Louis F. Jess Tournament would be a safe place for participants and spectators. As the first sporting event with spectators in the tri-state area since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, they had to do it right.
And things went off without a hitch, in more ways than one. The Braves defeated Holy Cross, 12-0 in five innings, in front of a crowd of a few hundred people on a crisp Friday night at Cole Park in the center of Bellevue.
“Tonight was awesome,” Kueter said after striking out six and scattering three hits in four innings of work. “We expected a pretty good turnout with all that’s been going on and this being the first game in a while, and it was fun to be able to just go out and play and compete against other teams.
“It’s been an interesting week, working with the city council to make sure we could do this the right way. But, once we got everything in place and got guidelines, it felt good to get out here. It wasn’t too bad, but there was a little bit of pressure with being the first games played and making sure there weren’t any problems.”
The Braves received approval from civic leaders to host its annual tournament on Wednesday afternoon, a day before the tournament was scheduled to begin. A steady rain on Thursday pushed the tournament back one day to Friday.
Kueter and Sturm posted social distancing protocols on the team’s social media accounts prior to the tournament. The team also set up hand sanitizing stations and posted reminders of social distancing at the ballpark.
“We really had to kind of think outside the box and ask ourselves, ‘What are we going to do to make sure this is safe for everyone involved?’” said Sturm, who also serves as the athletic director at Bellevue Marquette High School and has been working on guidelines for the upcoming prep baseball and softball seasons. “And it was important, too, to play baseball. We’re all getting the rust off, but it felt great to be able to play.
“It was kind of nice to get out on the field, because you get caught up in the game and you kind of forget about the crowd. We trusted that the crowd would follow the guidelines we set for them. But, now that we’re done, we can get back to making sure everything is done the right way so we can keep playing.”
The semi-pro season started roughly one month later than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Prairie League and Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League will begin league play this weekend.
The Braves wasted little time in jumping out to a lead Friday night. They pushed across four runs in the top of the first on a Corbin Ploessl RBI single, Cole Reeg’s fielder’s choice, an error and a Jamie Kremer ground out.
Three innings later, Bellevue scored eight times on seven hits and a pair of Holy Cross miscues. Sturm and Jordan Ries collected a pair of hits in the inning, Ploessl tripled, Jake Schaefer doubled, and Kremer singled. Bellevue advanced to play either Zwingle or Placid in the second round of the 16-team tournament this weekend.
Logan Zarra led Holy Cross with a 3-for-3 performance. The Angels put three runners in scoring position but did not score.
The tournament continues with four games today and four more on Sunday. Action begins at noon both days.