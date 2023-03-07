One of the world’s top hockey players in the 2007 birth year will play in Dubuque next season and beyond.
Liam Kilfoil, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound center from Quispamsis, New Brunswick, signed a United States Hockey League tender agreement with the Fighting Saints this weekend. The Canadian became the first player to sign a tender in the eight-year tenure of Saints president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson.
“I looked at all the success they’ve had as a team and the success their players have gone on to have in college and professionally after playing in Dubuque, and that really appealed to me,” Kilfoil said Sunday night. “They’ve been really consistent these last few years, which is impressive, because the USHL is such a good league.
Recommended for you
“We also looked at how I’d fit into their lineup next year, and how Dubuque would help me reach my goals for the next two years. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Kilfoil, who will turn 16 on March 21, has accumulated six goals and 15 points in 27 games with the Salisbury School in Connecticut while playing against players as old as 19. Prior to the prep school season, he put up 16 goals and 36 points in 25 games for the Buffalo Regals 16U AAA program.
Last season, while competing for the prestigious Mount St. Charles Academy in Rhode Island, Kilfoil contributed 59 goals and 154 points in 75 games at the 14U AAA level. PuckPreps.com listed him as the No. 21 prospect in North America in his birth year.
“Liam is a really mature player,” Larsson said. “He does put up a lot of points against his peers, but what we really liked about him is he plays a very well-rounded game. He’s a true two-way player who works in both directions. He reminds me a lot of (former Saints forward, University of Massachusetts freshman and Los Angeles Kings prospect) Kenny Connors in the way he plays.
“Liam will have a lot of NCAA offers on Aug. 1. And he’ll be able to pretty much pick wherever he wants to go at that point. We’re really pumped that he chose us.”
In signing Kilfoil, the Saints will relinquish their first-round selection in the USHL Futures Draft in May. The USHL requires tendered players to play at least 55 percent of their team’s games after signing.
Kilfoil will be ready.
He played up an age division with the Regals earlier this season and has gained a comfort level in competing against older players in the New England prep school ranks this winter.
“The size, strength and speed of these guys and being able to battle with them will really help me prepare to hop into the USHL and will make the transition go a little more seamlessly,” Kilfoil said. “We play in a very competitive league out here. You won’t find a bad team in this league, so you can’t afford to take a night off. It’s been a pretty cool experience.
“I really take pride in my defensive game and being a full 200-foot player. I want to be relied upon on both ends of the ice and in all situations, from 5-on-5 to the power play to the penalty kill to late in close games. At the same time, I also think I bring a very good offensive side of the game and I can bring some production.”
Regarded as a potential top-five pick in the next Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft, Kilfoil opted for the USHL route to maintain his NCAA eligibility. Canadian major junior players receive compensation and some have already signed NHL contracts, making them ineligible to play collegiately in the United States.
The collegiate route has gained traction with Canadian players in recent years. Mike Matheson turned down an opportunity to play in the QMJHL, became a 2012 first-round draft pick after a season in Dubuque and now plays for the Montreal Canadiens after a stellar career at Boston College.
“I look at the recent examples of Adam Fantili and Owen Power — guys who chose the USHL route and had a lot of success in their careers from college and onto the NHL,” Kilfoil said. “They came into the USHL at 16, had success and went on to do great things. It’s a route that has become more and more popular.
“It was a goal of mine coming into this season to find a tender agreement with a USHL team because I really think the college route is the right path for me. Signing a tender gives me a chance to play in the USHL at 16, get used to the league, have some success and, hopefully, go on to college and do the same thing.”
It takes a unique talent to make that leap. Prior to this season, USHL teams signed only eight players to tenders.
“It’s not that we’ve been opposed to using the tenders, but it has to be the right fit for both parties,” Larsson said. “We feel as though Liam belongs at the top of the list for players in his age group and that he can make an impact for us at 16.
“Getting to know him and his family, we felt it would be a great fit. I wouldn’t even call it a recruitment. It was more a matter of getting to know each other really well and deciding it would be a very good fit for both sides.”
Matt Kilfoil, Liam’s father, felt an immediate connection with Larsson. The two sides connected at the recently completed Canada Winter Games, where Kilfoil recorded four goals and eight points in six games while representing Team New Brunswick.
“The thing we liked about Kalle from the get-go was he didn’t sugar coat anything,” Matt Kilfoil said. “He was straight forward in what it would look like, how everything would transpire and what we could expect — the good and the bad. Because he was so transparent, we felt good about Dubuque from the beginning. It was basically a conversation that never ended, and it ended up with this decision.
“Liam has had a number of experiences in his hockey career, and we’ve found he does his best in an organization that is structured and up front, professional and run the right way. He’s a process-driven kid who likes to have goals and process. When you look at how Dubuque works, relative to other USHL teams, and their track record, it provided a comfort level we needed.”
Matt Kilfoil said the Saints’ education program under academic advisor JoAnne Gibson, as well as a nurturing billet program, also factored in the decision.
Dubuque has produced three of the past five USHL Scholar-Athlete Award winners and 12 of the 29 USHL all-academic selections since the award’s inception in 2017.
“As a parent, one of the concerns is always on how an organization prioritizes academics, but Dubuque is about as good as it gets in the USHL,” Matt Kilfoil said. “It’s comforting to know they have Harvard guys in their ownership group. That tells you how much they prioritize academics.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.