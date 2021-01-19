Western Dubuque managed just 10 victories over the last two boys prep basketball seasons.
The Bobcats have 10 in just 11 games this year.
Garrett Baumhover and Dylan Johnson scored 20 points apiece and the Iowa Class 3A No. 8-ranked Bobcats beat Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 61-48, on Tuesday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Nick Bryant added 10 points as Western Dubuque (10-1) won its fifth straight game — as many wins as it had each of the last two seasons.
Dubuque Hempstead 74, Linn-Mar 52 — At Moody Gym: Kellen Strohmeyer scored 21 points to lead four Mustangs in double figures, and Class 4A No. 7 Hempstead hit 11 3-pointers en route to a convincing win over Linn-Mar. Michael Duax added 16 points, Cameron Fens had 11 and Jamari Smith 10 as the Mustangs improved to 7-2.
Cedar Rapids Washington 68, Dubuque Senior 56 — At Nora Gym: Max Link scored 17 points and Kendrick Watkins-Hogue added 14, but the Rams fell at home against the Warriors.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 67, Dubuque Wahlert 46 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Nathan Donovan scored 15 points to lead the Golden Eagles, but the Cougars pulled away.
Dyersville Beckman 62, Maquoketa 56 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored a game-high 22 points as the Trailblazers (8-4) snapped a four-game losing streak.
Bellevue Marquette 63, Wyoming Midland 37 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Carson Michels went for 29 points as the Mohawks routed Midland.
Cassville 71, Belmont 31 — At Cassville, Wis.: Cam Schmitz scored 18 points and Robby Roe added 17 as the Comets blitzed past the Braves.
River Ridge 53, Fennimore 52 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Timberwolves clipped the Golden Eagles in non-conference action.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Western Dubuque 61, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 52 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats snapped an eight-game skid with a win over the J-Hawks.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 46, Dubuque Wahlert 45 — At Wahlert Gym: Emma Donovan scored 13 points, Ana Chandlee and Allie Kutsch added 11 apiece, but the Golden Eagles came up just short against the Cougars.
Cedar Rapids Washington 65, Dubuque Senior 48 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Josie Potts scored 11 points to lead the Rams, but the Warriors surged to victory.
Linn-Mar 64, Dubuque Hempstead 45 — At Marion, Iowa: The Lions cruised to a victory over the Mustangs.
Dyersville Beckman 60, Maquoketa 50 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Trailblazers went on the road for a WaMaC Conference victory.
Platteville 61, Mineral Point 56 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Camryn Nies scored 16 points, Madison Devlin had 12 and Maddie Cooley 11, and the Hillmen held off the Pointers.
BOYS SWIMMING
Linn-Mar 120, Dubuque Senior 44 — At DCSD Aquatic Center: Gavin Hall won the 100 backstroke in 59.29 seconds and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay in the Rams’ loss.
BOYS BOWLING
Dubuque Wahlert 2,674; Iowa City High 2,582 — At Iowa City: Nick Splinter led the way with a 404 series as the Eagles beat the Little Hawks.
GIRLS BOWLING
Cedar Falls 2,863; Dubuque Senior 2,480 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Abriana Reed rolled a 379 series to lead the Rams in their loss to the Tigers.
Iowa City High 2,703; Dubuque Wahlert 2,423 — At Iowa City: Jamie Vondra recorded a 362 series to lead the Golden Eagles in a loss.
PREP WRESTLING
Comets split — At Elkader, Iowa: Jacob Waller (182) went 4-0 as Bellevue beat Clayton Ridge (24-9) and Central City (37-6), and lost to Hudson (60-21) and host Central Elkader (42-12). Clayton Ridge lost to Central City (24-18), Hudson (72-12) and Central Elkader (54-12).