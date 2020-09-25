Hayley Welbes wants to find as much normalcy in a unique senior season with the Dubuque Wahlert swimming & diving team.
It’s already been a long, strange fall because of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.
Welbes won a pair of individual races and helped two relays to victory on Thursday night as the Golden Eagles defeated city rival Hempstead, 122-63, at San Jose Pool. Wahlert won nine of the 12 events.
“It’s always so much fun swimming another Dubuque team, because you get so hyped up to swim against people you know,” Welbes said. “The environment this year is just a little different, because we don’t have as many fans as we’re used to. And it’s different, having to wear masks when you’re not in the water and having to swim to the other end when you get out of the pool after a race. But our team is so close, and we’ve been able to come together and make it fun. At least we get to swim. That’s all that matters.”
Welbes won the 50-yard freestyle in 26.74 and the 100 freestyle in 58.55, in between helping the 200 medley relay win in 1:58.00 and the 400 free relay win in 3:57.39. Zoe Heiar also swam on those relays and finished first in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:13.46.
It’s taken a while, but Heiar said she is starting to feel a little more comfortable with what has been a strange senior year.
“The more we get into the season, it feels more and more normal in our new normal, which is good,” Heiar said. “Finding a way to be a team while being six feet apart is a challenge. But, at the same time, it’s bringing everyone who has a similar struggle together.
“It was tough at first to see everyone in a mask and staying six feet apart. Team bonding wasn’t quite the same. It’s been kind of an adventure. But, it’s also kind of neat to see everyone get closer and closer, even though it’s from a distance.”
Avery Schmidt and Jamie Schmid also contributed to three wins Thursday night. Schmidt swam on the winning medley and 200 freestyle relays (1:49.62) and took the 200 individual medley in 2:32.14. Schmid won the 200 in 2:06.53 and the 500 in 5:43.16 before taking the third leg of the 400 free relay.
Ariana Yaklich swam on a pair of winning relays, while Natalie Kelzer, Brooke Wuebker and Abby Wuebker contributed to one winning relay apiece.
Samantha Fish won the 100 butterfly in 1:01.64 and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.26 to lead the Mustangs. Hempstead’s other victory came from sophomore Grace Kolker, who scored a 185.70 in diving.
“We consider every day to be a blessing,” Fish said. “It seems like just about every day I ask myself, ‘Will I get to come back tomorrow?’ It’s definitely a day-by-day thing. So, each meet and each practice, we’re trying to soak it all in and do our absolute best, because we know it could be gone in the blink of an eye.”
Wahlert meets Senior on Oct. 6 for the city dual meet title, and the annual city meet is scheduled for Oct. 20.