Here is a capsule look at area teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Danielle Krug (2nd season)
Recommended for you
Last year — 28-7
Returning starters — Jadyn Glab (Sr.); Lydia Ettema (Sr.); Peyton Paulsen (Sr.); Chandler Houselog (Jr.); Libby Leach (Sr.); Mady Pint (Soph.); Lauren Hefel (Jr.); Mallory Tomkins (Fr.)
Other returning veterans — Chloey Vogt (Jr.); Luci Weber (Soph.); Memphis Gibson (Fr.); Kenzie Tomkins (Jr.)
Promising newcomers — Gracelyn Kemp (Jr.); Abby Winter (Sr.)
Outlook — The Mustangs were a tough team to beat last season and figure to be even tougher with the return of virtually the entire starting lineup. Second baseman Carleigh Hodgson was the only member of last year’s team to graduate. Glab was the TH Player of the Year last year and is one of five Hempstead seniors who will be playing college softball. Glab has committed to the University of Washington; Ettema will attend DePaul University; Paulsen will play for Kirkwood Community College; and Leach and Winter are headed to Iowa Central Community College. Winter and Kemp both join the Mustangs after focusing on travel ball in previous seasons. Glab hit .534 with 10 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs while driving in 25 runs out of the leadoff spot. Houselog (.430, 13 doubles, 2 home runs, 37 RBIs); Ettema (.362, 12 doubles, 6 home runs, 34 RBIs) and Mady Pint (.361, 5 doubles, 4 triples, 10 home runs, 43 RBIs) form a potent combination in the heart of the lineup. The Mustangs have a deep pitching staff behind Paulsen (11-2, 1.17 ERA, 78 innings, 68 strikeouts, 29 walks) and Ettema (11-2, 1.05 ERA, 80 1/3 innings, 49 strikeouts, 6 walks).
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Tyler Lang (2nd season)
Last year — 23-18, Iowa Class 3A state qualifier
Returning starters — Bailey Welu (Sr.); Tierani Teslow (Sr.); Anna Roling (Soph.); Sadie Schultz (Fr.); Addison Klein (Fr.); Kylie Sieverding (Fr.); Julia Roth (Fr.); Ruth Tauber (Fr.)
Other returning veterans — Charli Kiefer (Fr.); Myla Breithaupt (Soph.); Lexi Zeal (Soph.); Maggie Coutchie (Fr.); Alex Glatt (Sr.)
Promising newcomers — Nora King (Sr.); Natalie Ruba (8th)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles may have surprised some teams last year with a young roster that reached the state tournament just a year after going 2-30. That won’t be the case this year with virtually the entire roster intact. Third baseman Izzy Pfeiffer was the only player lost to graduation. Lang still has a young team, with just four seniors on the roster this season, but there will be plenty of experience to start the season this summer. Especially after the program put together one of its best team hitting seasons since the 2009 team that qualified for state. Tauber broke out as an eighth-grader last year and batted .489 with 54 runs, 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 38 RBIs. Welu batted .336 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 32 RBIs. Teslow hit .389 and drove in 41 runs, Sieverding batted .430, scored 39 runs and stole 18 bases. Roth led the pitching staff with a 2.36 ERA after going 6-7 with four saves, 83 strikeouts and 24 walks over 92 innings. Teslow was 7-5 with two saves and a 5.40 ERA over 68 2/3 innings. Roling went 5-3 with one save and a 4.48 ERA in 54 2/3 innings, and Glatt was 5-3 with a 4.06 ERA over 31 innings.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Mark Hefel (1st season)
Last year — 20-20
Returning starters — Meredith Gatto (Sr.); Sophie Link (Jr.); Lacey King (Jr.); Brooke Sullivan (Jr.); Brenna George (Soph.); Jolee Strohmeyer (Fr.); Annie Hefel (Fr.)
Other returning veterans — Addison Saffran (Fr.)
Promising newcomers — Lily McCarty (Soph.); Stella Weber (Fr.); Ella Kraus (Fr.); Rylie Moore (Fr.)
Outlook — The Rams have seen a bit of turnover since finishing .500 last season, but hope to take a step forward with talented players back in the fold. Mark Hefel takes over as the head coach, so there will be a learning curve as players and coach grow accustomed to one another. But he sees a solid team culture with plenty of speed and strong defense. Link and King figure to be the key figures for Senior offensively. Link hit .352 with 35 runs, nine doubles, one triple, 15 RBIs and 22 stolen bases last year. King batted .393 with 22 runs, nine doubles, eight home runs and 29 RBIs. Gatto and Strohmeyer should form a strong pitching combo. Gatto was 14-9 with two saves and a 2.78 earned run average over 138 1/3 innings last year. She struck out 145 and walked just 23. Strohmeyer was 6-11 with a 4.22 ERA over 112 2/3 innings. She struck out 87 and walked 43.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Rex Massey (3rd season)
Last year — 22-17
Returning starters — Kiya Steger (Jr.); Kaitlyn Thole (Soph.); Erica Ernzen (Sr.); Hannah Hoefer (Soph.); Morgan Hosch (Soph.)
Other returning veterans — Hailey Wulfekuhle (Jr.)
Promising newcomers — Anne Haverland (Sr.); Carson Koerperich (Jr.); Gabby Kaiser (Sr.)
Outlook — The Bobcats are just two seasons removed from winning a state championship, but almost all of the players from that team have since moved on. Western Dubuque has seen plenty of turnover even since last season, but depth is something Massey doesn’t necessarily worry about considering the number of players on the roster. Getting off to a good start could be key. The Bobcats have several standouts in spring sports, so practices with the entire team have been rare to this point. Hosch is the top returning hitter after batting .386 with 12 RBIs. Thole batted .381 with three home runs and 26 RBIs. Steger batted .330 with six home runs and 36 RBIs, and posted a 6-4 record with two saves in the pitching circle. She posted a 2.14 ERA over 78 2/3 innings, striking out 78 and issuing 28 walks. Hosch was 8-3 with a 3.90 ERA over 55 2/3 innings, with half of her 16 appearances coming in relief. She struck out 46 and walked 12.